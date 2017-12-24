Bomb Squad Finds Reference To Trump In Horse Poop Wrapped In Christmas Box — Manure Left For Steven Mnuchin

It was a “false alarm” gaining much press today after the bomb squad was called to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s neighborhood for a suspicious looking box left addressed to him in his neighbor’s driveway. While the box was not found on Mnuchin’s property, it was addressed to the treasury secretary. The package was thought to have possibly been a bomb.

It was Mnuchin’s neighbors who called to report this suspicious looking gift-wrapped box addressed to the treasury secretary near his California home. As ABC News reports, “Fears of a bomb outside Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s Los Angeles home turned out to be a waste — literally.”

The area around Mnuchin’s Bel Air home was teaming with law enforcement, including members of the bomb squad all decked out in protective garb. That call came in at 7:30 p.m. and the area was cleared and deemed all safe by 9:30 p.m., just two hours later. No one was evacuated from their homes due to this package.

The package, although all decked out for season’s tidings contained nothing but horse manure, or as some reports are describing it “horse poop.” While the box looked festive, it certainly didn’t carry the joyous smells of the season like a Christmas tree, a Christmas cookie or a yuletide log slowly burning on the fire. The package, which was addressed to Mnuchin, also indicated it was from “The American People.”

According to Fox News, law enforcement revealed that the package not only contained horse manure but inside a Christmas card was discovered. That card “made negative references to Mnuchin, President Donald Trump, and the $1.5 trillion tax bill that Trump signed into law Friday.”

It is not known if Mnuchin and his wife were at home at the time. The former Wall Street hedge fund manager is married to actress Louise Linton. The couple has a few homes around the country. Along with the Bel Air home that was the scene of a bomb scare, earlier this year Mnuchin purchased a $12.6 million Washington, D.C., home. He also owns a home in the Hamptons and a Manhattan apartment.

In February Mnuchin was sworn in as the 77th secretary of the U.S. Treasury after he was appointed by Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.