Jordan Feldstein Dies At 40: Music World Reacts To Death Of Maroon 5 Manager, Brother Of Jonah Hill

Jordan Feldstein, the well-known talent manager who worked with Maroon 5 since the band’s inception more than 15 years ago, has died at age 40. Feldstein passed away of a reported heart attack at his home in Los Angeles, according to Billboard. Jordan, a father of two, was also the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

Jordan Feldstein was CEO and founder of Career Artist Management, a Beverly Hills talent management agency that helped turn Maroon 5 into superstars. Feldstein was also a childhood friend of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and he negotiated the singer’s high-profile stint on NBC’s The Voice. In addition to Maroon 5, Jordan Feldstein managed a wide array of clients that included Sara Bareilles, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s, Robin Thicke, and All-American Rejects.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have not yet released a statement on the death of Jordan Feldstein, but after the talent manager’s sudden death was announced, many people in the music industry took to social media to pay tribute to the man that helped launch so many careers in such a short time.

R& B singer Miguel penned a long tribute to Feldstein, captioning a photo of the two of them together as he offered his condolences to Jordan’s kids, family, and friends and reflecting on the “huge, unexpected loss.”

“It’s crazy to know that in our short time, Jordan already made real dreams of mine reality,” Miguel wrote.

“We were/ are just getting started and it’s just sad because I could see years of friendship and success together. Still, I’m grateful to have gotten to know and learn and work w Jordan in our short time… to get a sense of the rare kind of person he was. If he said it, he made it happen. Man, I didn’t think yesterday would be the last time we’d speak. Rest in power Jordan, you’re already missed.”

Jordan Feldstein, brother of Jonah Hill, died as a result of a heart attack late Friday night https://t.co/DmRfSDUhID pic.twitter.com/UiKGPIQ2D3 — Variety (@Variety) December 23, 2017

In addition to Miguel, many other stars took to Twitter to remember Jordan Feldstein, including The Roots’ Questlove, Iggy Azalea, Sheryl Crow, and rapper Big Boi, who wrote, “RIP Jordan, my close friend and manager.” You can read some of the reaction to Jordan Feldstein’s death below.

Man. So Sad Man. Peace be with his family and loved ones. He effected and changed the lives of many https://t.co/FyR8y2iqZe — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 23, 2017

So sorry to hear of Jordan Feldstein’s passing. His loss will be long felt by those who knew him. Thoughts and prayers for his family and his wonderful artists. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) December 24, 2017

Very saddened by the news Jordan Feldstein passed. He was such a character & will be sorely missed by many. May he Rest In Peace. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) December 23, 2017

Our hearts are heavy today with the loss of our manager and Friend Jordan Feldstein. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Music will miss him. — ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS (@therejects) December 24, 2017

Just got horrible news that @maroon5 manager Jordan Feldstein died last night of a heart attack. He was only 40. Leaves behind two young kids. So, so sad. He was always very kind to me. Rest In Peace Jordie. Sending love & prayers to his fam, @adamlevine & the rest of the guys — Javier Colon (@Javstwtr) December 24, 2017

may you rest in peace, Jordan Feldstein. another one gone too soon. sending strength and love to his friends and family. grateful for all you did for me and more importantly.. for music. — Alexander DeLeon (@bohnes) December 24, 2017

R.I.P. Jordan Feldstein — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 23, 2017

In 2015, Jordan Feldstein told Billboard he pursued Maroon 5 heavily in order to sign them early in his career, admitting the band was “rightfully scared of having a 21-year-old just out of college as their manager.” But the partnership turned out to be a match made in music heaven, and spearheading Adam Levine’s career will always be a major part of Jordan Feldstein’s legacy–especially the move to get the pop singer on The Voice.

“There is so much good that has come out of The Voice,” Feldstein told Billboard. “NBC got him to host Saturday Night Live, present at the Golden Globes. We have a production company at NBC… They’ve done things for him that have been really rewarding from a business perspective. And obviously, the money doesn’t hurt.”

While he found massive success at a young age, Feldstein, who famously got into a dust-up with Sharon Osbourne at Clive Davis’ 2014 pre-Grammy party (a spat that cost him Sara Bareilles as a client) admitted that as a young talent manager he was sometimes “arrogant.”

“[Losing] Sara Bareilles – someone I was with when she was playing little clubs in Westwood – hurt,” Jordan said. “Sometimes it’s not the right fit though, particularly with me, because I like to speak my mind. You get an honest opinion from me and a lot of people in this business don’t want that.”