‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire And Ciara Brady Fight Over Who Gets To Be Theo’s Recovery Partner

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for 2018 reveal things are not going to cool down between Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). The two will continue to fight over Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). As he recovers from being comatose and his gunshot injuries, Theo will have to make some big decisions. Head writer Ron Carlivati discussed the storyline in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

Ever since Ciara Brady came back to Salem, she has been determined to get revenge. She blames Claire for everything that has gone wrong, which includes Theo getting shot. Even though it is teased that Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) daughter finally confesses her feelings, things won’t settle down.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Claire and Ciara will fight over who gets to be by Theo’s side during his recovery. Even though Theo and Claire are in a relationship, Ciara feels that she should be by his side. She is willing to do whatever it takes to ruin Claire’s romance. However, she isn’t thinking about how that could negatively affect Theo.

In addition to the two young women fighting over a man, Theo will have some big decisions to make. After learning how much Ciara loves him, he will have a choice to make. Does he stay with Claire or break her heart and pursue a romance with Ciara Brady? Whatever choice he makes, someone is going to get hurt.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Ciara will make a deal with Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams). He has a crush on Claire, and Ciara knows this. If he helps get Claire away from Theo, will his reward be a chance with the girl that he is secretly in love with? Even though the plan might work for the time being, the truth always comes out on soap operas. Theo won’t like being manipulated or that his heart was a game to Ciara and Tripp.

It is teased that Theo and Claire might end up together no matter what Ciara does or says. In an Instagram video that was quickly deleted, Theo and Claire were seen together. It is after the coma, and the aspiring musician wrote him a song. The two seemed to be close, which indicates the relationship survives any obstacle thrown their way.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.