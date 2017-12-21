‘I Got A $1,000 Bonus’ – People Celebrate Or Boycott Companies Giving $1,000 Bonuses On Social Media

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on day No. 335 of his presidency – a day wherein Trump reportedly asked White House staff to praise him personally for getting the tax reform bill passed. As reported by the Washington Post, the tax cut celebration seen in the above video took place at the South Portico of the White House, with Republicans showing plenty of smiles as Trump spoke of the $1.5 trillion tax cut. During his speech, Trump also shared the news that AT&T planned to give $1,000 bonuses to more than 200,000 employees, as reported by The Hill.

Soon thereafter, news about other companies dolling out $1,000 bonuses to their employees began to break and people turned to social media to share the news. Using search tactics such as searching for “$1,000 bonus” coupled with terms like “I got” or “I received” turned up Twitter posts like those below, with people either celebrating companies giving out $1,000 bonuses or decrying those firms for allegedly using the tax cut as a publicity stunt.

As reported by Fox News Research in the below tweet, Fifth Third Bancorp also promised $1,000 employee bonuses as other companies listed promised to increase their hiring or investment efforts. However, not everyone is happy about the news of companies giving a $1,000 bonus to their employees.

Pledges After GOP Tax Cuts:

•AT&T: Invest $1B in US; $1,000 employee bonus

•Boeing: $300M investment

•CVS: Hire 3,000 workers

•FedEx: Increase hiring

•Fifth Third Bancorp: Minimum wage to $15; $1,000 employee bonus

•Wells Fargo: Minimum wage to $15; $400M to nonprofits pic.twitter.com/5CVNaQz8b9 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) December 20, 2017

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Comcast is also giving $1,000 bonuses to employees, which includes NBC and MSNBC journalists.

Journalists at NBC/MSNBC are among the Comcast employees getting $1,000 bonuses "based on the passage of tax reform and the FCC's action on broadband." (https://t.co/PXYkLqMrgH) https://t.co/JXgYK4W0GT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 21, 2017

JUST IN: Fifth Third Bancorp announces plan “to raise its minimum hourly wage for all employees to $15, and distribute a one-time bonus of $1,000 for more than 13,500 employees” following passage of tax bill – CNBC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2017

Financial pundits are digging into the fine print about the promises of firms like Fifth Third Bancorp promising to raise their hourly wage to $15 and wondering about the long-term effect upon the nation’s deficit as a result of the tax cut. Other people are writing about their shock at the alleged high tax rate that their $1,000 bonus is incurring.

Searching for “my $1,000 bonus” results in claims that the $1,000 bonus was taxed at a 33 percent rate.

I’m very grateful for my $1,000 bonus. With that being said how in the hell can they tax it at 33% ????????‍♂️.. — Josè Quavo???? (@Kamel3481) December 20, 2017

It's crazy, Christmas time and $1,000 bonus. I got one of those last week before they passed tax reform. I got one last year too. Funny how tax reform isn't needed to give a bonus. — Maverly (@mavwc) December 21, 2017

@SenSchumer @NancyPelosi @CoryBooker you know we won't forget your lies during the 2018 elections attacking Trump and bringing nothing to the table is exactly why we're #DrainingTheSwamp I got a #1000bonus #MAGA — Cincy1 (@topdog1209) December 21, 2017

The fact that I got 1,000 dollar bonus at work but got 400 dollars taken out for taxes <<<< ???????? — Sarahi (@Sarahilssb) December 20, 2017

Folks like Dan Primack of Axios are calling the $1,000 bonuses a publicity move, in light of the huge profits that companies like AT&T enjoy, with claims that a tax cut was not needed in order to provide employees with $1,000 Christmas bonuses.

Yes, it is commendable that AT&T is giving its employees a $1,000 bonus. But it's $200 million, for a company that had $13 billion in profit last year. Or, put another way, it didn't need tax cut to do it. This is PR. — Dan Primack (@danprimack) December 20, 2017

As a result of what some view is a PR stunt or ploy, the hashtag #BoycottATT has emerged with renewed fervor.