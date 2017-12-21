‘I Got A $1,000 Bonus’ – People Celebrate Or Boycott Companies Giving $1,000 Bonuses On Social Media

Comcast, AT&T, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wells Fargo and other companies among those promising $1,000 bonuses or wage increases.


President Donald Trump took a victory lap on day No. 335 of his presidency – a day wherein Trump reportedly asked White House staff to praise him personally for getting the tax reform bill passed. As reported by the Washington Post, the tax cut celebration seen in the above video took place at the South Portico of the White House, with Republicans showing plenty of smiles as Trump spoke of the $1.5 trillion tax cut. During his speech, Trump also shared the news that AT&T planned to give $1,000 bonuses to more than 200,000 employees, as reported by The Hill.

Soon thereafter, news about other companies dolling out $1,000 bonuses to their employees began to break and people turned to social media to share the news. Using search tactics such as searching for “$1,000 bonus” coupled with terms like “I got” or “I received” turned up Twitter posts like those below, with people either celebrating companies giving out $1,000 bonuses or decrying those firms for allegedly using the tax cut as a publicity stunt.

As reported by Fox News Research in the below tweet, Fifth Third Bancorp also promised $1,000 employee bonuses as other companies listed promised to increase their hiring or investment efforts. However, not everyone is happy about the news of companies giving a $1,000 bonus to their employees.

According to CNN’s Brian Stelter, Comcast is also giving $1,000 bonuses to employees, which includes NBC and MSNBC journalists.

Financial pundits are digging into the fine print about the promises of firms like Fifth Third Bancorp promising to raise their hourly wage to $15 and wondering about the long-term effect upon the nation’s deficit as a result of the tax cut. Other people are writing about their shock at the alleged high tax rate that their $1,000 bonus is incurring.

Searching for “my $1,000 bonus” results in claims that the $1,000 bonus was taxed at a 33 percent rate.

Folks like Dan Primack of Axios are calling the $1,000 bonuses a publicity move, in light of the huge profits that companies like AT&T enjoy, with claims that a tax cut was not needed in order to provide employees with $1,000 Christmas bonuses.

As a result of what some view is a PR stunt or ploy, the hashtag #BoycottATT has emerged with renewed fervor.