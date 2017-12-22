Khloe Kardashian Baby Update: Lamar Odom Reportedly Feels Like A Failure After Ex-Wife Reveals Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian has never hidden the fact that she wanted to have a baby, even before she was married to Lamar Odom. Now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is confirmed to be pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby, a new report revealed that the retired professional basketball player just can’t seem to celebrate the good news.

After months of speculations, the 33-year-old TV personality has finally ended all the whispers about her pregnancy and posted a photo of her baby bump on social media. Since Khloe Kardashian is known for being good with children, especially to her nieces and nephews, fans were overjoyed when the reality star confirmed the news.

However, Lamar Odom is reportedly one of the few people who are not happy with Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy. Aside from the critics of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, the troubled athlete is allegedly not taking the baby news too well.

“He’s not over Khloe, their divorce is still a painful subject for him and one of his biggest regrets is that he wasn’t able to get her pregnant. And now that she’s having someone else’s baby it’s a big reminder of how he failed.”

Many people initially thought that Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s marriage would last, despite tying the knot just after a month of dating. The ex-couple appeared to be in love and were not dealing with anything big. Unfortunately, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year proved that there is definitely more than meets the eye.

What started out as a whirlwind love affair and strong, passionate marriage, Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s union took a tumble when the latter succumbed to his alleged drug and alcohol issues in the summer of 2013. Since the split, the troubled star has mostly been MIA, but Khloe Kardashian has remained in the spotlight.

Now that she is finally pregnant with her first child, Khloe Kardashian’s name will definitely be in the headlines more than it has ever been before. With reports about the reality star’s pregnancy being posted on the news and on the web, it is definitely hard for Lamar Odom to not see updates about his ex-wife.

But since Khloe Kardashian has always been there for Lamar Odom, especially during his infamous overdose at a brothel in Nevada back in 2015, the retired athlete might soon realize that he should be happy and supportive to the one person who never left his side during his toughest moment.