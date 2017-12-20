‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Admits He And Mac Split, Mariah Confronts Abby & Nikki Learns A Shocker

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 21, reveal that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) chuckles at the press release on her reconciliation with Victor. She muses that it sounded like they are madly in love again. She urges Victor (Eric Braeden) to help her convince their children that their arrangement will benefit both of them.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) read the Newman press release, and they can’t help but feel shocked. Victor arrives, and his daughters question him on the press release. He discloses that he and Nikki are back together. He implies he told Nikki about J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) report. Victor suggests that working with Nikki on the park was more important than building a bunch of condos.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick (Joshua Morrow) reads the press release to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He cannot believe that his parents bought Chancellor Park, adding that he’s thrilled the park will stay as is. He wonders what’s going on because the last he knew, his mother wasn’t interested in going back to his father.

Eventually, Nick catches up with his mother who tells him that she went back after Victor helped keep her out of prison. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she enjoys being back at the ranch and reveals she bought the park using all the money she embezzled from Victor. After Nikki leaves, Nick complains to Chelsea that it’s only a matter of time before his father hurt Nikki again.

Chelsea tries to take Nick’s mind off his parents’ drama by distracting him with sexy Santa lingerie.

#YR CDN Recap: JT reveals split with Mac, and Victoria invites him to stay! https://t.co/ct4jH4PTqS pic.twitter.com/JKbIFSal7n — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) December 20, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott is (Daniel Hall) puzzled by Nikki and Victor working together to buy the park. Sharon (Sharon Case) advises Scott not to try to figure out Victor and Nikki’s relationship, stating it is very complicated. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) appears in a snowman costume, which Scott and Sharon laugh at. Mariah declares she will quit her job, but Sharon talks her out of it.

Scott goes over the many positions he’s worked over the years. Sharon says that she never knew he did so many jobs. Mariah mutters that there’s a lot Sharon doesn’t know about him.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott offers Mariah a job if she quit working for Hilary (Mishael Morgan). Mariah takes his job offer as a bribe when Sharon appears. They tell Sharon they are discussing Christmas presents.

Today on #YR, Victoria questions J.T.’s motives and Lily lets her guard down with Cane. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QZSJpQ5IqC pic.twitter.com/gwGTRux5XD — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 14, 2017

Paul (Doug Davidson) can’t help but feel like there’s something suspicious about Victor and Nikki. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that J.T. acknowledges that he would have liked to pin this on Victor too, but he’s innocent. Paul doesn’t look convinced.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby sits at the club bar when Mariah shows up. She approaches her and puts her on notice about Scott and her history of being the other woman. Abby warns her to back off, or they will soon become enemies.

J.T. appears, and Mariah explains that she is Cassie’s twin sister. Mariah makes a few snide remarks directed at Abby. J.T. suggests they order drinks and catch up.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon and Scott show up and she lets it slip out that Zack (Ryan Ashton ) trapped Abby and Scott in a storage unit. After Sharon and Scott leave to sit down to eat, J.T. tells Abby that Scott and Sharon seem like “an unlikely couple.”

At Sharon’s table, she notices that Scott seems preoccupied and Abby appears upset about something.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that J.T. tells Abby they should hang out sometime. She inquires if he was asking her on a date because he’s a married man. He denies that was his intention; he just thought it would be nice to catch up and hang out with her.

The cast share some of their favorite holiday memories as they get ready to spread joy and cheer this Christmas! Make sure to tune in Monday, December 25 on The Young and the Restless. #YR pic.twitter.com/BdiyNc0KKi — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2017

On her way out, Abby tells Victoria that her ex-husband made a pass at her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victoria checks in with her ex and asks if he’s going home to Mackenzie and the kids. J.T. admits he has marital problems and they recently separated. He explains that in Poland things went downhill and Mac took the kids to D.C. He took the position in Genoa City because he lost his job and needed the money. Victoria feels terrible for her ex-husband and invites him to spend Christmas with her and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki meets with Victoria at Newman Enterprises and learns that Victor knew J.T. cleared her of any legal responsibility.

Back at the ranch, Nikki confronts Victor about blackmailing her. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor wonders whether Nikki will move out, but she tells him no. Nikki reveals that if he ever discloses to Christine (Lauralee Bell) or Paul that she embezzled money from him, she will inform then that he brought Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to GC and broke Adam out of prison.

