Kim Kardashian, ‘Manic’ Kanye West Headed For $1 Billion Divorce, With Kim Vowing To Raise Third Baby Solo?

Rumors that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are splitting have escalated since the couple’s recent struggles. With Kanye’s health crisis and Kim’s terrifying robbery, some speculated that the challenges were causing Kardashian’s marriage to crumble. Now a new report claims that West has turned “manic,” allegedly causing Kim to announce her vow to raise their baby via surrogate solo.

Gossip Cop investigated a cover story from a tabloid that claimed the famous Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is so fed up with Kanye’s allegedly bad behavior that she’s prepared to give up on their marriage. The tabloid’s supposed insider provides the allegedly “breaking news” about Kardashian announcing her rumored plans to raise her and Kanye’s third child by herself, with a quote that reportedly comes straight from Kim.

“I’ll raise our surrogate baby alone.”

The tabloid insider described West as a “total train wreck,” claiming that Kardashian attempted to stick with their marriage. But Kim reportedly has gotten to the point where she “just can’t take it anymore.”

Kim Kardashian ‘Mad As Hell,’ Claims Insider

According to the gossip magazine’s source, Kardashian is so frustrated and furious that she is prepared to battle it out in divorce court. It’s anticipated to be an extraordinarily expensive, long war over both Kim’s and Kanye’s fortune and their children.

West and Kardashian already have two children, North and Saint, and are preparing for their third child via surrogate.

“[Kim Kardashian] may have to brace herself for a bruising battle over their $310 million fortune [and custody of the kids].”

The alleged $1 billion divorce calculation results from Kim’s and Kanye’s incomes. Kardashian has her Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV money and personal product lines, while West has his music and fashion revenue. As a result, the gossip publication’s insider predicted that it will be a “very nasty divorce” resulting in “all-out war” for “mad as hell” Kim.

Kanye West’s Allegedly ‘Manic’ Behavior Led To Divorce Rumors

When it comes to details on precisely why Kardashian is allegedly so upset with Kanye, the gossip magazine reported that West is “manic” and experiencing “mood swings and crazed behavior.” The insider also alleged that Kanye has a temper that becomes “explosive” at times.

Although it’s been months since West suffered through an alleged health crisis, the source claimed that the problems resulting from that event have continued. Kanye’s alleged breakdown is seen as the beginning of their marriage challenges, according to the gossip publication. West also reportedly is spending more time away from home. The insider even alleged that Kanye possibly is on medication that he stopped taking.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reportedly are headed for divorce court, but are the rumors true?

But after all these allegations, the gossip publication then announced that Kim isn’t quite ready to file for divorce yet. Moreover, despite the claim that Kardashian supposedly said that she’s vowed to raise the baby solo, the insider clarified that it was speculation that Kim could raise the baby quite well on her own.

So does the $1 billion divorce announcement that Kardashian and West supposedly are ready to make true?

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorce Rumors Clash With Report On Couple’s Plans For Third Baby

Gossip Cop‘s sources have a very different version of what is happening with Kim’s and Kanye’s marriage, which will delight fans of the couple while disappointing those who are addicted to celebrity divorce gossip.

“Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not make a ‘$1 billion divorce announcement,’ nor are they going to.”

And the contradictions don’t stop there. An insider told People magazine that West and Kardashian are united in their excitement about welcoming their baby via surrogate. This source describes a couple who continues to cherish their marriage as they prepare for their new addition. Kim and Kanye are working together to get their home ready for North’s and Saint’s new sibling.

According to the source, Kardashian and West are so eager to create a loving home for their third child that they have changed their usual holiday trip plans to stay at home for Christmas so that they can be near the surrogate. Rather than spending time apart, Kim and Kanye even are making a point of keeping their schedules open so that they can both be present to welcome their third baby into the Keeping Up With The Kardashians world.