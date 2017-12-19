‘The Office’ Revival In Early Talks At NBC, Steve Carell Reportedly Already Out

The Office went off the air in 2013, and now executives at NBC are debating on bringing the hit comedy back to the small screen. The sitcom was lead by Steve Carell for the first seven seasons as Dunder Mifflin Paper Company branch manager Michael Scott. The show then went on for two seasons without its quirky leader following the stories of Jim, Pam, Dwight, Kelly, Andy, Erin, Ryan, Phyllis, Stanley, Kevin, Angela, Meredith, Creed, and Oscar.

After being off the air for four years, NBC is reportedly in early talks to revive the show. TV Line originally broke the news of the talks yesterday, where a source confirmed the show would take place during the 2018-2019 season. According to the mysterious source, the revival would take place at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and feature beloved returning characters as well as some new faces.

TV Line also reported that the show is searching for a new regional manager, which begs the question of what happened to Dwight Schrute? When the show went off the air, Dwight was the regional manager of the Scranton Branch, a job he desired for years and was probably overqualified for. This could mean actor Rainn Wilson may not be returning as well.

'The Office' Revival Picking Up Steam at NBC for 2018-2019 Season https://t.co/SGXKlBu4EC pic.twitter.com/ZQCjWBfD1B — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 19, 2017

It should also be noted that Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer) left Scranton in the series finale and headed to Austin, Texas, so Jim could pursue a career in sports marketing at his company Athleap. Could an Office revival be successful without Carell, Fischer, Wilson, and Krasinski?

The Office earned 42 Emmy nominations over its eight years and walked away with five awards. The sitcom also earned nine Golden Globe nominations, with Carell earning the Best Actor in a comedy or musical trophy in 2006. If The Office is in fact brought back, it could lead to more Emmy and Golden Globe nominations like a fellow NBC sitcom.

Will & Grace went off the air in 2005 after eight seasons but was recently resurrected for its ninth season 12 years later. The comedy earned 16 Emmys and 29 Golden Globe nominations. It was just announced that the revival has been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Actor — TV Musical or Comedy for Eric McCormack. The series is paving the way for other revived comedy series to earn awards after so many years off the air, like The Office.

Office fans have already taken to Twitter to express their excitement over the possible re-boot, but many are worried about the limited cast announcement. It will likely be months before the cast is announced if the revival is given the green light, so fans will have to wait patiently. For now, enjoy this snowball fight between Jim and Dwight just in time for the holidays.