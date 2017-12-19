‘Flipping Out’ Jeff Lewis Admits His Relationship With Zoila Chavez Has ‘All Changed’

On the Flipping Out Season 10 finale episode that aired in late October, viewers watched Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards baptize their daughter, Monroe. Surprisingly, one person who wasn’t there was Zoila Chavez, Jeff’s long-time housekeeper with whom he was so close to that she was more like a family members. Viewers bombarded Jeff’s social media pages asking why Zoila wasn’t at the baptism, yet Jeff didn’t give an answer. Finally, on Monday night, Jeff talked about Zoila. As reported by Reality Tea, Jeff, during his appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live, gave an update on how his currently relationship with Zoila.

Unfortunately for Zoila’s fans who were hoping to see her return on Flipping Out Season 11, that seems unlikely. When Andy asked Jeff how his relationship with Zoila is nowadays and if he sees her at all, Jeff admitted that he now doesn’t have much of a relationship with her. He even said that “it’s all changed” between him and Zoila, hinting that their lack of contact now isn’t simply because she’s out of the country.

“No, not much. She’s in Nicaragua. She’s seeing family. It’s all changed.”

A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on Dec 9, 2017 at 3:53pm PST

On Season 10 of Flipping Out, Jeff Lewis explained that Zoila Chavez had already wanted to retire for a while but he convinced her to stay on until after his daughter arrived to help everyone transition through the big change. After Monroe was born, Jeff and his partner, Gage Edwards, struggled to maintain their business while caring for Monroe, especially since Monroe was a difficult baby. Monroe was such a difficult baby that Jeff and Gage went through a succession of nannies. Unfortunately, when they finally thought that they had a nanny that was a good fit, that nanny quit. The nanny claimed that Zoila was trying to sabotage her and making her work difficult.

When Jeff teased Zoila about the nanny’s claim, saying that he believes the nanny, Zoila said that she was done working for him. After Zoila calmed down, she had a heart-to-heart talk with Jeff in which she said that she was exhausted and was ready to finally retire. Jeff tried to get her stay by reducing her work days, something that had worked the last time she threatened to quit. Yet this time, Zoila reiterated that she wanted to leave. Jeff grudgingly accepted her resignation. Zoila cried as she said that she was going to miss Monroe. Jeff assured Zoila that she could see Monroe whenever she wanted to.

While Jeff maintained his composure, Jeff’s co-star, Jenni Pulos, cried. Jenni commented in her confessional interview that Zoila’s departure must be devastating for Jeff because she was like a mother to him. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenni tweeted last season that Zoila is and will always be a part of Jeff’s family.

In late October, Zoila confirmed her departure. She posted on her Facebook page that she’s no longer on the show.

“I am no longer on the show. Thank you for all of your support.”

While viewers won’t see Zoila Chavez on Flipping Out Season 11, they may see Jeff Lewis and Gage Edwards discuss giving Monroe a sibling. While on Watch What Happens Live, Jeff also admitted that he and Gage may have another child in a few years.