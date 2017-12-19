‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Scott Proposes To Sharon, She Says Yes — Abby Shocker Ahead!

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Scott (Daniel Hall) will soon put a plan in motion. Last week, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) told Scott that her mother would love to see a ring for Christmas. At first, Scott thought it was too soon to talk about marriage. He told Mariah that a ring could come down the road, but he isn’t sure he’s ready to take the plunge.

According to Soap Central, Scott considers Mariah’s suggestion, and he decides to ask Sharon (Sharon Case) to marry him. He knows it’s sudden, but he has never met anyone like her. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he doesn’t want to lose her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott buys a ring and gets on one knee to propose to her. To his surprise, she immediately says yes. He thought she would want to think it over for a day or two. Sharon believes that they are destined to be together.

Sharon’s happiness is short-lived when the Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Scott secret comes out. When the scoop’s exposed, her life goes through the wringer, and she will question everything she thought she knew about her beau.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Scott tries to keep Sharon from finding out about his tryst with Abby. It isn’t clear if Mariah (Camryn Grimes) discovers the hookup and threatens to tell Sharon or if he decides to confess. However, it comes out, Sharon learns the scoop in early January.

Sharon decides to hear Scott out and find out why he cheated on her. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott explains that it happened in the storage unit when he wasn’t sure if he would get out alive. He wasn’t sure if Zack (Ryan Ashton) would come back, shoot them, and leave them to die alone. He may even imply that Abby took advantage of him when he was struggling to cope with a PTSD episode.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott tries to explain the kiss in the park. He suggests that he was confused about his feelings. Perhaps, he will say that he loves her and wants nothing to do with Abby. Apparently, after mulling everything over, Sharon will eventually forgive Scott. She will believe that he is a good man that made a terrible decision.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.