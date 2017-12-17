‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Small Moments You Missed In The Final Battle That Expand The Lore In Big Ways

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi has officially hit theaters. The film has the community divided, but one thing that fans can agree on is that the franchise will never be the same after this.

It has been revealed in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has closed himself from the Force. It is why Leia (Carrie Fisher), despite their sibling connection, which was showcased in the movie, cannot connect with him to learn his whereabouts until the Jedi master tapped into the Force once more.

One of the biggest twists on Star Wars: The Last Jedi occurs in the final act when Luke was using the Force to project himself to the planet Crait to confront Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and help the Resistance.

Having isolated himself from the Force for a long time, this feat took a toll on him especially considering the distance between Ahch-To and Crait, which is on the Outer Rim, and the amount of time it required.

If fans were to really think about the scale of what Luke executed during this unforgettable Star Wars: The Last Jedi sequence, they will realize just how powerful he truly is even though it took everything he had to pull it off.

As the reliable pop culture watcher and YouTuber Charlie Schneider better known as Emergency Awesome explains, Luke did more than just project himself as a Force spirit to Crait in Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi.

During the final battle, Kylo Ren is unable to physically injure Luke because he was only there as a Force spirit. Yet, moments before that, in the very same form, he reunites with his sister and even gives her a concrete form of the dice from the Millennium Falcon, which she was able to hold in her hands.

The same dice was held by Kylo Ren before it disappeared, a moment that marked the ascension of Luke to be one with the Force, which is arguably one of the most emotional moments in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The planet Crait as seen in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Disney and Lucasfilm

Another interesting thing about the showcase of new Force powers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was revealed as Luke proceeds to face Kylo Ren and the First Order. Due to the nature of the planet Crait, everything that touches the ground leaves red marks. However, when the legendary Jedi master walked, he left no footprints.

What this looks like is that when the Force projection is in full effect, the wielder can slip into a tangible and non-tangible forms at will. In the case of Luke in Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi, he made himself touchable during his final goodbye with Leia as well as the things that he summoned like the dice, but then switches that off when he goes to fight Kylo Ren.

If this is the case, Emergency Awesome suggests that an actual lightsaber duel between the uncle and nephew would have been possible in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it is interesting to think about if Luke can be physically damaged if he chose the tangible form or if it was possible for him to make it so that the lightsaber solely takes the physical form but not his body.

Anakin, Yoda and Obi-Wan as Force ghosts in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ Disney and Lucasfilm

Another new thing that Star Wars: The Last Jedi added to the lore is what Force ghosts can do. Fans will recall that Yoda, in that form, managed to do some concrete damage on the Force tree and even bop Luke’s head when he pops by to give the last Jedi much-needed wisdom and reminders about the Jedi order.

This suggested that even in that form, they can come into contact with those in the corporeal world. Previous Star Wars films only showed Force ghosts like that of Obi-Wan speaking to characters and nothing else. This introduces the possibility of bringing Luke in a much greater extent in Star Wars: Episode 9.

When Star Wars: The Last Jedi was teased as different, director Rian Johnson and the cast were not kidding. The eighth film in the epic saga introduced a litany of new things about the Force that fans have never seen or known about.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren are expected to explore more of that in the final film in this Star Wars trilogy especially since even with Snoke (Andy Serkis) dead, the two can still communicate telepathically.