WWE News: Randy Orton Will Be Taking Time Off – Could He Miss ‘WrestleMania 34’?

Over the past 15 years, Randy Orton has been one of the most consistent names in WWE. Still only 37, “The Viper” could be reaching the conclusion of his pro wrestling career from a full-time basis. Since his debut in 2002, Orton has produced a shoo-in WWE Hall of Fame resume, which includes nine times as WWE Champion, four times as World Heavyweight Champion, two times as Tag Team Champion, one time as Intercontinental Champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, and a Money in the Bank contract winner.

Currently, WWE is approaching the “Road to WrestleMania,” which officially kicks off at the Royal Rumble. In comparison to 2017, the biggest event of the year may be devoid of a number of top talent. WrestleMania 33 featured names such as Goldberg, The Undertaker, and Chris Jericho. In addition to these names potentially not being a part of the New Orleans card, Orton could be added to that list as well.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling, Orton is not scheduled for any events following February 11, 2018. On this day, WWE will be putting on a “Road to WrestleMania” event in Oakland, California. The next night, WWE heads to Stockton, and Orton is not a featured superstar for this event, via the website.

Randy Orton is currently scheduled to team with Shinsuke Nakamura to compete against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at ‘Clash of Champions’ WWE

He is also not featured for the SmackDown Live television episode on February 23, 2018, in Bakersfield, California, nor the following weeks in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Green Bay, and Indianapolis. He is, however, advertised for the SmackDown Live event in New Orleans on April 10, 2018, following WrestleMania, so he could be appearing at the Superdome, or make his return the following Tuesday at the Smoothie King Center.

After 15 years of devoting his time to the WWE, Orton has made it clear that he wants a lighter schedule to transition out of being a full-time competitor. He has also shown interest in acting, recently auditioning for movie roles.

Of course, cards are always subject to change, and Orton could appear at any of the events he is not advertised for in order to promote WrestleMania. However, it is very apparent that Orton will be having a lighter WWE schedule in 2018, and may pursue more endeavors outside of the company.