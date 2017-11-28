A Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Vicki Gunvalson’s New Neighbor, Is She Joining Season 13?

Vicki Gunvalson has just been joined by Taylor Armstrong in her Southern California neighborhood.

During a recent podcast interview with Heather McDonald, Vicki Gunvalson’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-star and friend, Kelly Dodd, revealed that Armstrong and her husband, John Bluher, recently moved to Gunvalson’s Coto neighborhood and applauded Bluher as the “nicest guy.”

So, could Taylor Armstrong, formerly of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, be headed for a role on the upcoming season of the Orange County-based Real Housewives franchise?

“F**k no,” Kelly Dodd told a curious fan, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on November 28.

Taylor Armstrong appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for three years in a full-time role before leaving Los Angeles and heading to Colorado, where she lived for a number of years before returning to Southern California a short time ago. Since returning to the area, Armstrong has been frequently seen with her former co-stars and the stars of The Real Housewives of Orange County. That said, she doesn’t appear to be returning to her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or embarking on a new role with Kelly Dodd and her Orange County co-stars.

A post shared by Taylor Armstrong (@officialtaylorarmstrong) on Aug 19, 2015 at 6:30pm PDT

Vicki Gunvalson and the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County have been facing a number of casting rumors in recent weeks due to the end of filming on the 12th season weeks ago. However, because filming on the 13th season of the show won’t begin until sometime next year, fans won’t be learning details of the Season 13 cast anytime soon.

Although Taylor Armstrong is reportedly not joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, at least according to Kelly Dodd, she has been spending time with the cast, including Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, and Lizzie Rovsek, and recently tweeted about their evening out in Los Angeles and included the “RHOC” hashtag.

As for the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they have recently been joined by new star Teddi Jo Mellencamp and are set to return to Bravo TV for Season 8 next month.

