‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: How Does Will Horton Feel About Meeting His Family? Chandler Massey Responds

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Will Horton will continue to meet people who remember him. Unfortunately, he still has not regained his memories, making all of those individuals strangers to him. This includes his own daughter, Arianna. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actor Chandler Massey discussed how Will feels about being in Salem. He also spoke about what is going through his mind encountering all of these mysterious people he doesn’t recognize.

If Will Horton thought meeting the Salemites in Memphis was overwhelming, he was in for a shock. After Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) convinced him to come home, he has been meeting people left and right. Unfortunately, he doesn’t recognize any of them, including the little girl he shares with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Marlena’s hypnosis wouldn’t help Will Horton regain his memories. It seems that nothing is working, making him frustrated. It isn’t just for him, but he is concerned about his daughter. She deserves to have a dad that remembers who she is. This just shows Will’s incredible empathy and kindness.

So, how does Will feel about meeting everyone in Salem? Even though people know him well, he has no clue who they are. Chandler Massey was asked this question and he gave a thoughtful response.

“Will has no memory of Salem, so it’s like any other town. But he keeps seeing all these people who recognize him. For Will, it’s like this feeling that people are looking at him, but he doesn’t know why.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Will Horton is not the only one desperate to remember. His mother, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) is also determined to make his memories come back. However, she goes to extremes, just like usual. Despite her having good intentions, her plan will backfire. It will result in Will hating her and saying he never wants to see Sami ever again. To the heartbroken mother, this is worse than death.

Viewers shouldn’t worry too much about Sami and Will’s future, though. Head writer Ron Carlivati knows how important it is that they come back together as mother and son. Before Alison Sweeney finishes her stint on Days Of Our Lives, expect something to happen that will reunite these two. Until then, Sami is going to have to back off and stop pushing Will Horton so hard before she does permanent damage.

Today I’m a #horseshowmom cheering on Megan & her pony friends!! Thx @ariatequestrian — my hat says it all. A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Oct 1, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]