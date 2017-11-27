Is This Miranda Lambert’s Response To Blake Shelton Being Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’?

Miranda Lambert has stayed pretty quiet ever since her former husband Blake Shelton was announced by People magazine as their “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2017, but could she just have been throwing some subtle – and pretty hilarious – shade at the country star on social media?

Lambert didn’t directly mention her former husband or his new honor on Instagram as she celebrated Thanksgiving with boyfriend Anderson East, though some fans are claiming the “White Liar” singer may have been very subtly referring to Blake’s new title while posting a photo of her handmade desserts.

Miranda shared a photo with her followers of her attempts to make cookies for Anderson’s family — only her efforts didn’t exactly go to well. The country star shared a snap of the treat with a blob of white frosting and a few sprinkles on, but joked that they looked pretty ugly.

Revealing what she was thankful for this year, Miranda wrote in the caption that Anderson — who she sweetly referred to on the social media site as “my sweet Bama boy” — had “encouraged me to walk these into his family’s Thanksgiving when I was totally embarrassed of them.”

“Really UGLY cookies that taste REALLY GOOD!” she then joked.

But while her cookie fail seemed to be all in good fun, it was what Lambert said next that had some fans speculating she may have been subtly referring to Shelton’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title.

“The message we all need to remember sometimes comes with sprinkles. ‘It’s what’s on the inside that counts,'” she wrote. “I’m very THANKFUL for the little reminder.”

Though Miranda, of course, didn’t mention her ex-husband by name, the star’s reference to what’s on the inside being what really matters had some fans suggesting she could have been referring beyond her cookies to Shelton’s somewhat superficial new honor from People.

“So true… but one can only judge ones inner beauty by the words that come out of their mouth…” one follower responded. “It’s all about what’s inside!!! Beauty is only skin deep,” said another. “Then it can be rotten to the core.”

“You have a good man by your side who encourages you! That’s what it’s all about!” another responded on Instagram.

Notably, Blake being announced as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” earlier this month caused some serious backlash from social media users, causing both Luke Bryan and Kelly Clarkson to defend the singer against the haters. He was also accused of throwing some shade at his ex earlier this month after both Lambert and East called out Garth Brooks for lip-syncing his 2017 CMA Awards performance.

However, it’s possible that Miranda may have been innocently referring to her cookies and nothing more, despite fan’s speculation, as there’s no doubting that she’s pretty happy with Anderson right now.

E! News reported that the two celebrated their second anniversary in September by swapping gushing messages on social media. A source close to the couple also revealed to the outlet that their romance is pretty serious.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime???? #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast ????@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

“She wants to get married again and have children soon. That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson,” said the outlet’s insider of Miranda and her man potentially tying the knot and starting a family sooner rather than later. “He wants the same.”

“They are definitely gonna get married. They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future,” continued the source of Lambert and East. “She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup [with Blake] and Anderson fulfills it all.”

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]