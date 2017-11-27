‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Kids Are Getting Big, She Shares New Photos On Instagram

Maci Bookout and her family, including husband Taylor McKinney and her kids, Bentley Edwards, Jayde Carter, and Maverick Reed, attended a Dallas Cowboys game over the weekend and during the event, the Teen Mom OG star shared a slideshow of photos.

Ahead of tonight’s Season 7 premiere, the mother of three took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her fans and followers which showed just how big her children have gotten since fans last saw them earlier this year.

“Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours! We have so much to be thankful for!” Maci Bookout wrote in the caption of the photos.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney were seen kissing outside of the stadium in her first slideshow photo and in the others, her three children were seen posing with their parents and other families from their box seats at the Texas stadium.

In the days that followed, Maci Bookout posted a couple of other images of her kids, including an image of 1-year-old Maverick Reed posing with his car seat and a second image of Bentley Edwards posing in one of her Things That Matter T-shirts.

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been married since October of last year.

Maci Bookout shares her oldest son, 9-year-old Bentley, with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards, who got married earlier this month during a second wedding ceremony with wife Mackenzie Standifer. Her two youngest kids, 2-year-old Jayde Carter and 1-year-old Maverick Reed, were welcomed with husband McKinney before they wed.

Before attending the Dallas Cowboys football game days ago, Maci Bookout and her husband attended the Tennessee wedding of Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer and during the event, McKinney shared an image of the two of them at the event. As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Edwards and Standifer were in attendance during Bookout and McKinney’s wedding in October 2016.

To see more of Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, their family, and their co-stars, including Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

