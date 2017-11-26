‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Leaked Opening Scene Description Hints Marvel Vibe And More

Fans are only a few weeks from finally seeing Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi, but some were treated with a preview of the opening scene of the film at a press event in Mexico.

Thankfully, for those who were not as lucky, the folks behind a Mexican YouTube channel who were in attendance have provided interesting information about what was shown at the event.

The description of the Star Wars: Episode 8 footage they supplied was in Spanish, but a very helpful Argentinian Reddit user provided English translation, which was then picked up by Star Wars News.

According to the Redditor, the Star Wars: Episode 8 footage was around 10 to 13 minutes in length and features an intense space battle shown in Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and BB-8’s perspective.

Poe is seen making his absolute best attempt to destroy a “gun inside the big ship,” which is believed to be the Dreadnaught, one of the First Order’s many deadly ships they will be putting to use in their war against the Resistance in Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi.

In the middle of it, the scene apparently cuts to General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and that there was a humorous bit with the character that the source claims “felt like a Marvel movie.”

The scene with him was reportedly “very funny” although she did not go into detail as to why she felt like this Star Wars: Episode 8 scene was a callback to Marvel films, which are known for their light tone and copious amount of humor.

While it could easily be based on perspective, the way Hux was established in Star Wars: Episode 7—The Force Awakens (he was a serious, no-nonsense guy whose sole focus is getting the job done), it is very difficult to imagine him being in scene with such tone that warranted big laughs.

Whether or not this humorous scene will reflect the whole film, which was originally expected to be dark with what has been shown in trailers and teasers so far as well as the red motif, remains to be seen. If it does, odds are there will be more lighter moments like this in Star Wars: Episode 8.

The source then mentions the introduction of a new character whose life is threatened. Star Wars: Episode 8 apparently “immediately makes you care” about this hero, who is believed to be either Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) or her sister Paige (Veronica Ngo).

Finally, the source revealed that the damage in The Last Jedi opening scene is “massive.” With the First Order keen on bringing home a win after their devastating defeat last time, it is speculated that much of the loss will be on the side of the Resistance.

The source also gushed about the “great” special effects. She stopped herself before letting slip spoilery details about the Star Wars: Episode 8 scene and just played coy by saying “there’s more going on” in it.

Star Wars: Episode 8—The Last Jedi hits the theaters December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]