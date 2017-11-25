John Cena Says His WWE ‘Days Are Numbered,’ Talks Televising Nikki Bella Wedding

John Cena is opening up about his future, both professionally and personally. The pro wrestler is now speaking out about how much longer he’ll be sticking with WWE, as well as revealing if he and fiancée Nikki Bella plan on televising their upcoming wedding.

John got candid about what’s to come for him in a new interview, where he admitted that he thinks his days with the wrestling organization could soon be over while revealing his big plans for tying the knot with his fiancée.

Speaking to Daily Telegraph Australia’s Stellar magazine, John admitted that his WWE “days are numbered,” admitting, “I don’t know how many years I have left” when it comes to being in the ring as one of the most recognizable faces of the franchise.

But it sounds like the professional wrestler and actor has plenty of plans away from the ring when he does eventually retire, as John told the outlet that he’s beginning to focus more on his personal life with fiancée Nikki Bella, who he’s set to wed in 2018.

“I find so much inspiration in [her],” Cena gushed of Bella in the new interview. “There are many times when I don’t have any energy left and she’s there to pick me up.”

The WWE superstar also revealed how he told Nikki on their second date that he never wanted to get married or have children, the latter of which he’s made it clear that he has no plans to go back on even after he and the reality star tie the knot next year.

“It was the first or second thing I said to [Nikki] on our second date: ‘I’m not getting married; I’m not having kids,'” John recalled of when he first started dating his fellow WWE wrestler back in 2012. “It was a pretty strong opener!”

However, after five years of dating, Cena changed his mind and proposed to his now fiancée in a very public way in the WWE ring back in April. “But one day, after years of being together, I looked around and went, ‘I can’t imagine living without this person. And I think it’s certainly more than time to ask her to marry me.'”

Cena also revealed in the new interview if he and Bella have any plans to televise their upcoming wedding for Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella’s E! reality show Total Bellas, something the two have been teasing for a while now.

“Viewers feel like they know you,” John explained when asked if he and Nikki have any plans to invite the cameras in to film their big day.

“If you don’t give them that, maybe you rob them of experiences,” he mused. “But at the same time, aren’t there moments in our lives that are just for [Nikki] and me? We’ll see.”

Nikki previously spoke out about potentially filming her and John’s wedding for Total Bellas earlier this year, but admitted that the couple was waiting to see if the show gets picked up for another season.

Bella’s also been teasing her and Cena’s impending wedding for a while now, and even admitted earlier this year that she was hoping her Dancing with the Stars Season 25 professional partner Artem Chigvintsev would take on the responsibility of choreographing their first dance.

