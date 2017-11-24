‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Robert Adamson Talks Mariah’s Betrayal And Losing Tessa

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that no character on the soap opera has suffered more heartbreak than Noah Newman (Robert Adamson). His first girlfriend, Eden, had so much baggage it could have filled the cargo hold of a passenger airplane. Then, his fiancee, Courtney, was murdered on their wedding day. After a roller-coaster relationship with Marisa, she broke up their engagement and moved to Spain. Now, his live-in girlfriend, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), is fighting romantic feelings for his sister, Mariah (Camryn Grimes). There’s no way around it: Noah will be devastated when Tessa breaks up with him to pursue a relationship with Mariah.

According to Soap Central, Mariah broke up with Devon (Bryton James) because her heart wasn’t in the relationship. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that she will eventually end up with Tessa, but there’s one problem: Tessa is still with her brother, and they seem very happy. While it looks like Tessa isn’t willing to take a chance on Mariah just yet, it won’t be long until she ends her relationship with Noah. Does that mean Tessa and Mariah will hook up?

Robert Adamson revealed that while Tessa and Noah have a connection and get along great, he doesn’t think their romance is “life-altering” like Tessa’s connection to Mariah. Young and the Restless spoilers state that they have a deep connection — so deep that people around then can feel their passion for each other.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Nov. 6-10. A night to remember for the Newman Family ends in disaster. https://t.co/0NMfzKwDh3 #YR pic.twitter.com/4VWCv5xrfI — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 4, 2017

Robertson stated that Mariah and Noah will have a faceoff before long. He added that Noah has always gotten along with his family, so for Mariah to woo his girlfriend away from him is a complete betrayal. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they will make peace with each other, but he will see it as a betrayal and will have difficulty accepting that Tessa left him not only for a woman but his own sister.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that when it comes out that Tessa and Mariah are in love, Y&R fans can expect Sharon (Sharon Case) to get caught in the middle. Mariah told Sharon about her feelings for Tessa, and she encouraged her to express her romantic feelings. Noah may have a problem with that advice and could take it out on Sharon.

Eventually, Noah will realize that Tessa and Mariah are right for each other, and he will accept the relationship. However, it may take him some time to get there.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]