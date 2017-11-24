‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abe’s On The Warpath, Hope Brady Punished After Refusing To Fire JJ Deveraux

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Abe Carver (James Reynolds) is taking action. He wants JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) to pay for shooting Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). He won’t wait until the police department finishes the investigation. He starts making demands and anyone who refuses is an instant enemy. Unfortunately, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) does not comply with Abe’s orders and she is severely punished for her betrayal.

According to She Knows, DOOL spoilers reveal that Abe Carver is out for vengeance. Even though shooting Theo was not intentional, the mayor wants someone to pay. Obviously, one of those individuals is the shooter himself, JJ Deveraux. However, Abe is also assigning blame to everyone he can think of, including the DiMera family, and even Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). He is full of anger and is lashing out at everyone. Soon, Hope Brady will be his next target.

On Monday, November 27, Abe will have an unsettling conversation with the new commissioner. He isn’t interested in waiting for the investigation to finish. He doesn’t care what the outcome is either. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate the only thing Abe is interested in is justice. In his mind, the first step is JJ losing his job.

However, Hope lives and works by a moral code. She can’t in good conscious fire JJ unless he did something to warrant him losing his job. So far, everything checks out and it seems that the pursuit of the “suspect” and shooting was by-the-book.

Normally, Abe Carver is the moral compass of Days of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal, however, that his rage is clouding his judgment. He wants somebody to pay and he is going to do whatever is necessary. Some fans are concerned that Abe might bend the rules in order to make that happen.

The first hint of this is Abe not waiting for the investigation to conclude before demanding JJ be fired. When he doesn’t get what he wants, he ends up firing Hope. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he puts salt in the wound by giving the commissioner position to Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). Whether the mayor will take additional steps to destroy JJ’s life remains to be seen. However, everyone in Salem should be on high alert to watch their step when it comes to Abe Carver.

