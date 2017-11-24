Duggar Family News: Jessa Duggar Impresses ‘Counting On’ Fans With Henry’s Dollhouse Photo

It might sound pretty crazy, but it seems like at least one of the married Duggar daughters is open to rejecting traditional gender norms. In a recent series of uploads to her family’s website, Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, shared some new photos of their youngest son, Henry. While most of the photos are the usual Duggar fare, one particular picture has managed to get many Counting On fans incredibly impressed.

In one of his latest pictures in the official Seewald family website, Henry Seewald was happily playing with a dollhouse. That’s right. Henry, Jim Bob Duggar’s male grandchild, was playing with a feminine playset, and Jessa Duggar was proud enough to show it off to the world.

Henry’s dollhouse photo could be viewed here.

In a lot of ways, it is quite unique to see a Duggar daughter act like she is openly rejecting conventional gender norms. The Duggar family is, after all, traditional to a fault. Such is the reason why all the daughters, from Jana to Josie, exclusively wear skirts. Such is also the reason why Jinger got a strong reaction from the Duggar family community when she began to expand her wardrobe by wearing jeans and shorts.

If Jessa’s latest photos of Henry are any indication, however, it seems like the Duggar daughter is quite open to letting her child play with toys that go against traditional gender norms. Dollhouses, after all, are distinctly and conventionally feminine. Regardless of this, Jessa was proud enough to share her son’s dollhouse play session to her online followers.

Needless to say, Henry’s dollhouse photo was received incredibly warmly by fans of the Duggar family. In the /r/19KidsandCounting subreddit alone, many members of the community actively lauded Jessa for allowing her child to play with toys that go against traditional gender conventions. Some even poked fun at how Henry’s latest photo must have affected family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar.

“Yay for Jessa! Toys shouldn’t be gender specific. Just because a baby plays with a dollhouse, doesn’t change his gender role. I’m sure Jimboob is freaking out,” wrote one commenter.

“That is an absolutely adorable picture!!! He’s so cute!! But I’m surprised they allowed him to play with a dollhouse,” wrote another.

Nevertheless, many members of the 19 Kids and Counting subreddit also noted that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald might be a bit more open-minded with Henry’s toys right now simply because he’s still incredibly young. Thus, while the young parents are amenable to their son playing with a dollhouse when he’s 9 months old, there’s no guarantee that the pair would be as open-minded to non-gender specific activities when Henry gets older.

A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

“We’ll have to revisit in 3-5 years to see how fully she and Ben have embraced this lesson. I could see it being ‘at nine months, who cares, and it’s a cute pic for my Insta, but if he’s still wanting to play with dolls at 4, time for an intervention,'” wrote one commenter.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Instagram]