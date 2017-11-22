‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Full Synopsis Leaked: Major Deaths, DJ’s Role, Rey’s Mom, Snoke’s Secret Plan, & More

Less than a month before the highly-anticipated release of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, an interesting new leak has emerged, seemingly revealing what happens in the film.

The information comes courtesy of 4chan. Right off the bat, fans are advised to take this with a pinch of salt, as the website is a bit of a hit-and-miss when it comes to its Star Wars leaks. If it is anything to go by, The Last Jedi will indeed be a departure from what Star Wars fans are used to.

The leakster basically outlined everything that happens in Star Wars: Episode 8, so there is quite a lot to unpack, but here are the most important bits.

The insider reveals that Supreme Leader Snoke is disappointed with Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and threatens him that his true identity — the fact that he is the son of Leia (Carrie Fisher) — will now be known to every First Order member as a punishment.

More importantly, the ancient Sith also orders him to make things right by dispatching his own mother, which he fails to carry out. In fact, it is implied in the Star Wars: Episode 8 leak that he reached out to Leia through the Force to give her a warning and the chance to get to safety, which she manages to do.

However, in Star Wars: Episode 8, Kylo Ren tricks Snoke into thinking that he killed Leia and told him that he will now go about the plan to get Rey (Daisy Ridley), which will be much easier than anticipated.

This is because over at Ahch-To, Luke (Mark Hamill) immediately tells Rey to go away. While at some point in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, he ultimately decides to give it a try after he is impressed by her lightsaber skills, he ends up backing out.

In the Jedi master’s first attempt to train Rey in Star Wars: Episode 8, he tells her to meditate but ends up having a vision that enrages her enough she cracks the ground.

The next scene in The Last Jedi between the two shows Rey in the Force tree, and Luke telling her about the Journal of the Whills and the fundamentals of the Force. She once again asks him to help her, but he simply tells her that the Jedi must come to an end, as seen in the first Star Wars: Episode 8 teaser.

Anger consumes Rey, and she ends up confronting Luke. At this point in Star Wars: Episode 8, Kylo Ren arrives on the planet and immediately goes after her. Luke easily takes out the Knights of Ren.

After saving the girl from being knocked onto the water, Kylo tells her that Snoke has the answers she seeks, convincing her to allow him to take him to the supreme leader.

When they get there, Snoke tortures her instead and sucks the Force out of her. He instructs Kylo Ren to deal the death blow, but he cannot bring himself to do it, which pushed Snoke to mock him and tell him that he is just a “pawn” to his plan.

Kylo Ren realizes that his father Han Solo (Harrison Ford), who he killed in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, was right all along: his master is only using him and will discard him when he is done with him.

He fights back and ends up killing Snoke’s guards, but he cannot get through the Sith. Luke arrives but goes straight for his nephew. When he realizes who the true enemy is, he tells Kylo Ren to bring Rey to the Millennium Falcon to keep her safe while he holds off Snoke. What happens between them is not revealed in Star Wars: Episode 8.

The crew — Kylo Ren, Rey, R2-D2, and Chewbacca, who is fighting the urge to attack the killer of his best bud — flies off to planet Crait to join the Resistance in the battle.

During all of the chaos, Leia is badly injured while Vice Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern), an old friend of hers who is responsible for saving the Resistance from being completely annihilated by the First Order in the first act of Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, dies.

Speaking of death, the Star Wars: Episode 8 leak claims that Finn (John Boyega) ends up killing Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) after the latter tries to kill Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) when their cover was blown during an undercover mission.

It was Finn and Rose who broke DJ (Benicio Del Toro) out of prison to get his help, but when things went south, DJ saves only himself by offering his help to the First Order.

Toward the end of Star Wars: Episode 8, Rey joins the Resistance in the final battle, but there seems to be something off about her. While she proceeds to assist Finn, Rose, and Poe (Oscar Isaac), Snoke arrives and reveals that her mother was killed by none other than Luke and calls the Jedi “hypocrites.”

This revelation is his final move to get Rey to work with him, as it is revealed that he has been trying to get inside her mind since she defeated Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode 7.

This is why Star Wars: Episode 8, based on the leak, ends with Snoke — proving himself as an expert manipulator and a master of telepathy —

convinces Rey to allow him to help her unlock her true potential. Kylo Ren is left with the Resistance and brings his mother, still alive but in a coma, to a ship along with the others.

While all this sounds thrilling for some, it is to be noted that none of it has been confirmed yet. Fans who are interested to know more can get the complete details from Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Bastion of Kuul.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney/Lucasfilm]