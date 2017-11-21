Melania In Brown Leather Skirt For Turkey Pardon Ceremony, Trump Jokes He Won’t Revoke Obama Pardons [Video]

First Lady Melania Trump chose to wear an orange turtleneck sweater, a multi-colored coat with a flower theme, and a brown leather skirt for the turkey pardoning ceremony on Tuesday, November 21. Melania had just been seen on Monday, November 20 hanging out with Barron Trump as they accepted the White House Christmas tree. Melania and Barron returned to the public eye one day later, standing with the president to continue a turkey-pardoning tradition that has gone on for 70 years now.

President Donald Trump asked how heavy the turkey named Drumstick was before asking if he was allowed to touch the bird. Drumstick weighed 36 pounds, he was told. Trump said he felt like such a good person as he stroked the turkey and squawked about saving the life of the bird. Trump noted that the very first president who took part in the turkey-presenting ceremony years ago did not pardon the turkey. Trump called former President Harry Truman a “tough cookie,” but said that he would be nicer to the turkeys in peril.

Trump joked that he would not revoke the executive order that former President Barack Obama enacted years ago when Obama pardoned two other turkeys, Tater and Tot.

President Donald J. Trump and @FLOTUS Melania Participate in the Pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House. https://t.co/Zauqz4jfWv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2017

The above video, titled “President Trump and The First Lady Participate in the Pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey,” gives viewers a peek at the fall-themed outfit that Melania chose to wear for the occasion. Just like the previous day when Melania accepted the White House Christmas tree, she wore a coat simply slung across her shoulders for the somewhat warm autumn D.C. weather.

As seen in the below photo, Melania smiled at Barron as they welcomed the official White House Christmas tree, which was a huge balsam Fir that will stand nearly 20 feet tall in the Blue Room of the White House. On both occasions, Barron dressed up and wore a suit jacket for the events.

Trump wore a pink tie and a long coat during the event, which featured lots of quips from Trump. Trump said that he and Melania have welcomed a few “strange birds” to the White House before, but none like the two turkeys he was pardoning on Tuesday.

