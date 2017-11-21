Angelina Jolie Reportedly Turned Down Brad Pitt’s Latest Attempt To Settle Their Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their separation 14 months ago, but the two have yet to finalize their divorce. With Pitt offering Jolie a generous settlement, why does she keep turning him down?

Brad Pitt Reportedly Offered A Very Generous Settlement

In Touch reveals that Pitt has offered half of his $250 million fortune, despite them having a prenup. But Jolie wants no part of it because her ex wants more custody of their six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Vivienne, 9, and Knox, 9.

The source claims that “Angie has rejected every single monetary settlement offer” and adds that Pitt’s number one priority is the kids. He wants to make sure he gets enough time with them, but he also wants to make sure Jolie has the money to maintain their quality of life.

The couple reportedly spends $1 million a year on security for their children, and since the costs quickly add up, he wants to help pay to keep them safe. He also wants his ex to continue with her humanitarian work around the globe and not worry about money.

According to Us Weekly, Pitt has been trying to get a custody agreement firmly in place, but it has not yet happened. However, it continues to remain a priority for the Fight Club star.

Is Brad Pitt Ready To Find Love After His Nasty Split?

One thing that is not a priority for Pitt is finding romance. Despite reports linking the 53-year-old to Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi, the two are not dating. The same thing goes for the stories claiming that Pitt had his eyes on 21-year-old Ella Purnell, as none of it was true.

Right now, Jolie and Pitt are focusing on their children, and with the holidays coming up, they have decided to seek the help of Judge John W. Ouderkirk to formalize an agreement for visitation during the holidays. Radar Online reports that Ouderkirk, who also married the couple, is also in charge of settling their divorce.

The judge is putting together a schedule that benefits both the parents and the kids, and Jolie and Pitt trust him to make sure both parents get enough time with them during the holidays.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images]