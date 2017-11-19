Hoping to score a great deal at the Apple Store on Black Friday? If a new iPhone, MacBook, iPad, or Apple Watch is on your holiday gift list, you may not have to stand in a long line at one of the company’s flagship stores when the tech company’s sale goes live on Friday.

Although the lines are expected to be long at Apple resellers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target, that may not be the case at Apple stores across the nation. The official Black Friday ad is expected to surface just hours before the sale starts on Friday. Will consumers find major price cuts? Maybe not. Much like last year, the deals are expected to be far better at resellers who are offering in-store and online holiday deals.

Last year, BGR reported that Apple’s Black Friday deals were “not very good at all.” The prices on popular items, including MacBook Pro, the Apple Watch, and various iPhone models, were not discounted.

Instead, the company offered gift cards of up to $150 with purchase that could be used to purchase other Apple items in-store or online. So, unless you really want an Apple Store gift bag or plan to buy other gadgets directly from the tech company, the deals may not be much better for the 2017 Black Friday sale.

For now, Mac Rumors reported that the company recently released their 2017 gift guide that features the new iPhone X, series 3 Apple Watch, the iPad Pro, and the 4K Apple TV.

There are no discounts offered in the guide, but free shipping is available as well as an extended return policy that states most items are eligible for return through January 8. And, in an effort to add to your holiday expenses, the company is making suggestions for accessories you may want to purchase. Pricey stocking stuffers, anyone?

“Accessories for each product are listed below each item, with Apple recommending things like AirPods, iPhone X phone cases, Apple Watch bands, the Apple Pencil, Beats Studio3 headphones, and more,” Mac Rumors reported.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Target is discounting the price of select models of the iPad, iPad mini, and the Apple Watch. In addition, the retailer is offering Target gift cards with the purchase of the new iPhone 8. Forbes reported that Best Buy and Walmart are also offering similar deals with both a price drop and gift cards offered on select Apple merchandise.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]