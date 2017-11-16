Trump Wedding Cake Auction Spawns Mystery With Odd Backstory Of Don’t ‘Let Them Eat Cake’?

Mystery and intrigue surround a wedding cake auction that has just one more day to go online. The Donald and Melania Trump wedding cake auction has an interesting backstory to go along with it and now there’s a touch of mystery involved. For starters, there is an online auction going on right now where the highest bidder will receive the mini stand-alone wedding cake that was given to each guest as a souvenir from the Trump’s 2005 wedding.

Much like the royal weddings from across the pond, guests were sent home with their very own slice of Trump history, although they probably didn’t know it in this case because it was long before anyone could imagine Trump in the White House. The wedding cake auction is being handled by Julien’s Auctions, which is a California-based auction house.

The bidding started at $250, but it was up to $600 by Thursday morning, with it expected to bring in somewhere between $1,000 to $2,000 when the auction ends on November 17 at 10 a.m. PST. It is a chocolate truffle cake with white frosting. A white rose made of icing is plunked on top like the penthouse of a high-rise. According to Vanity Fair, it was “packaged in a white box with “M.D.T.” monogrammed on the top.”

The 2005 wedding was held at Mar-a-Lago, the lavish resort owned by Trump and a place he still frequently visits today. The wedding cake “was created by then-Mar-a-Lago pastry chef Cedric Barberet and took two months to complete,” according to Newsweek.

The 200-pound cake was more like a work of art which might help explain why it cost $50,000 to create, but no matter what the cost, it has quite the story behind it. If someone paid $50,000 for a wedding cake, you would expect the quests to enjoy the delectable baked good, but that wasn’t the case at the Trump wedding. As Newsweek suggests, you might have visions of that old saying “Let them eat cake,” but that’s not what happened with this lavish wedding cake.

As gorgeous and unique as the Trump’s wedding cake appeared, it just had too many wires going through it to slice it up and serve to the wedding guests. The A-list actors, iconic singers, models and business moguls, which made up the guest list at the Trump wedding, never got a taste of that cake. Instead, the kitchen and service staff gobbled it up. The guests were served another cake and given the boxed mini-cake as a “wedding favor to be taken home.”

It is one of those wedding favor cakes that was given to the Trump wedding guests that is now up for auction today, over a decade later. Now here is where the mystery comes in. The guest list for the Trump wedding included Arnold Schwarzenegger, Heidi Klum, Elton John, Tony Bennett, Shaquille O’Neill, Diddy, Matt Lauer, Simon Cowell and the woman who a decade later would challenge Trump for the presidency: Hillary Clinton and her husband Bill. ”

Which one of the many famous guests who attended the Trump wedding put their Trump wedding cake keepsake up for auction? Newsweek asks the same question, “which guest is hawking their souvenir cake now that Trump is pres?”

