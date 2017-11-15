Watch ‘Empire’ Season 4, Episode 6 ‘Fortune Be Not Crost’ Live Stream

The fourth season of Empire has been anything but the norm. The Lyon’s have officially turned the castle over to Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson) due to the memory loss of Lucious Lyon (Terrance Howard), however, that all might be coming to an end as his memory has started to come back. In “The Fool,” Lucious begins to remember his past as he found that music was the trigger all along. As memories of his past with his company, kids, and Cookie come rolling in, he ignores what it may mean for his future.

Claudia (Demi Moore), his physical therapist, has been by his side through his rough ordeal. And, while Lucious has struggled, she has been secretly waiting for her moment to strike. Cookie figured all wasn’t right with Claudia from the beginning but kept her distance of sorts hoping Claudia could return the real Lucious back to them.

While Lucious has been off his wits, the company has fought off the board by launching Cookie’s 20 for 20 idea. Andre Lyon (Trai Byers) is not happy with his mother’s decision as his first plan was to kill Lucious and take the company over for himself. But, with his father still alive after the explosion in Las Vegas, the cops are hounding Andre for answers.

Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) has found himself in a custody battle with Anika (Grace Byers) for their daughter Bella but what the family doesn’t know is that the Dubious are behind this whole ordeal. Angelo DuBois (Taye Diggs), Cookie’s ex-fiance and his mother Angela (Phylicia Rashad), have a plan to take down the entire Lyon family, one at a time.

The Lyons are ready to defend what’s theirs.???????? Don’t miss a new episode of #Empire this Wednesday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/33gfvjetH4 — Empire (@EmpireFOX) November 12, 2017

The good news for the rest of the family and the Empire brand is that Lucious is back. While his evil ways may have put the family at each other’s throats at times, they may need him to get from under the clutches of the revenge-seeking DuBois family. While this season has not been as focused on the music as the others, it still has made for great TV.

Here is a brief synopsis of “Fortune Be Not Crost” provided by TV Guide:

“The Lyon family stands together as Anika and Hakeem begin a custody battle for Bella. Although they’re confident in Hakeem’s ability as a father, no one is prepared for the revelations her team brings to the trial. Meanwhile, Claudia grows more possessive over Lucious, who has unlocked a new way to understand music through his paintings. Also, Jamal introduces Warren to Lucious; Andre begins seeing a new therapist; and one of Becky’s old flames returns.”

You can stream the new episode of Empire titled “Fortune Be Not Crost” Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. In order to stream the new episode, you will need to have your cable service provider login and password.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]