Janet Jackson is back on the scene and in control. However, the R&B diva is the subject of a shocking claim from a plastic surgeon who claims she has a new face: Her nose is collapsing.

Janet Damita Jo Jackson stepped out on the red carpet to accept an esteemed award last week. The mother of one made the rare appearance to accept the Music Icon Award at Out Magazine’s OUT100 Celebration Gala. At the LGBTQ-centric event, Janet brought attention to the bullying and discrimination that wreck society and need to be stamped out.

Janet, 51, looked fabulous in an all-black edgy ensemble. Jackson wore a stunning, elegant bodysuit with fur trimmed at the shoulders. Her maple-colored hair featured a long twisted ponytail that meandered around her neck.

New York’s Page Six wrote that, while Janet Jackson’s look stole the show and fans were delighted to see her working again, the conversation morphed into speculation and critique about her “new face,” particularly her nose.

The celebrity news site charged that Janet’s “nose looked shockingly different,” saying her face had “droopier nostrils” and an “altered profile,” compared to other occasions where the “Nasty” singer graced a red carpet.

Dr. Matthew Schulman, a plastic surgeon who is based in New York, believes Janet Jackson’s nose is falling apart and is likely due to faulty work in the past or from numerous procedures that resulted in structural failure. The physician has no formal doctor-patient relationship with the singer. According to his website, the doctor “is among the most sought-after plastic surgeons in the country.”

“It appears that there are some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils.”

“This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures that have caused injury to the underlying cartilage support of the nose,” Dr. Schulman said about Janet’s rumored new face.

As sources say, Janet was open about having undergone the knife in the past to address matters of her face. In 2006, she spoke to Extra about her nose and history of plastic surgery on her face.

The singer’s nose looks shockingly different these days… https://t.co/j9SIBR12qY — Page Six (@PageSix) November 13, 2017

“It’s no secret that when I was 16 I changed my nose. So, I did. Would I do it again? I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of women that have been pulled and snatched and it’s not too cute,” Janet acknowledged. Then, she was pressed on how far she’d go with augmented cosmetic procedures. She didn’t rule out the possibility.

“But I’m telling you this now, ask me again in 20 more years,” Jackson added.

LA Afterparty ????#stateoftheworldtour A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 9, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Janet has endured years of criticism for her alleged planning of the infamous “Nipplegate” incident at the 2006 Super Bowl. There, she performed a duo with Justin Timberlake and experienced a wardrobe malfunction. Rumors overflowed that Janet deliberately bared her breast on live television, charges that she denies to this day.

Rumors spread that Janet Jackson’s antics led to her being banned from future NFL halftime shows and Justin had thrown her under the bus. He emphatically denies that he outed Janet’s alleged plans to shock viewers.

"Together Again" A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:27pm PST

According to a recent Inquisitr report, the NFL and FCC never banned Janet Jackson. Some took this glimmer of good news as a sign that Janet could reunite with Timberlake at the Super Bowl 52 halftime show where the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer is the main attraction.

A spokesperson for the football franchise denied a ban on Jackson, which fueled further speculation that Janet could appear as a surprise addition. “We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we’re excited to have Justin Timberlake,” the spokesperson said.

Today, Janet is hard at work on her “State of the World Tour” (formally, the “Unbreakable World Tour” before she announced her break due to pregnancy). Her retooled performances focus on socially conscious messages like women’s rights, racism, sexism, and bullying, to name a few. Janet is two months into her tour schedule.

On Janet Jackson’s “new face,” do you think her nose is collapsing like the plastic surgeon described?

If you haven’t, check out Janet Jackson’s Chicago tour below.

[Featured Image by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine]