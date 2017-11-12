Jill Duggar Dillard Wears Pants To Theme Park, Astonishes Fans

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been shocking fans of Counting On for quite some time. Earlier this year, the Duggar daughter was spotted wearing pants, something that her father Jim Bob Duggar expressly forbids. Not only has Jinger worn pants, but she’s broken the rules by also wearing sleeveless dresses, heels and t-shirts.

But it looks like Jinger Duggar Vuolo isn’t the only sister to break with tradition: Jill Duggar Dillard was recently spotted at Silver Dollar City wearing a pair of jeans of her own.

The news that Jill sported pants broke on the Facebook page Duggar Family news: Life is not all pickles and hairspray. The administrator of the page has stated that the photo has come from an Instagram account and it appears that several fans took photos of Jill and Derick enjoying their day out with their children.

It is unclear what sparked Jill Duggar Dillard to start wearing pants, as her sister Jinger clearly made the transition after she married. Jill and her husband Derick have been husband and wife for a while, but this is the first time Jill has been seen balking the strict Duggar family dress code.

I can finally say I’ve met someone famous! Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Derick Dillard, it makes it even better that we saw them at Silver Dollar City???? A post shared by ᶜᴴᴸᴼᴱ ᴺᴵᶜᴼᴸᴱ ᵂᴱᴴᴹᴱᵞᴱᴿ (@_chloee03_) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

So, I got to meet Jil and Derick Duggar along with Israel and Samuel!!! I almost ran into Joe Duggar too???? A post shared by CJ's Spam (@_cj_spamm_) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:52pm PST

Fans were aghast at Jill’s decision to don pants instead of a skirt, though some felt this was a publicity stunt. Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, was recently fired from Counting On and TLC for expressing controversial views about fellow network star Jazz Jennings. As Jazz is transgender, Derick stated that “his” decision wasn’t valid and that “his” family was taking “advantage of him.”

Jazz Jennings responded to the barrage of insults by saying that she is simply going to rise above the negativity with love.

Derick has also landed himself in hot water for doing yet another fundraiser, this time he is seeking $10,000 for a missionary school program. Many critics of the family called him a grifter again and told him he should get a real job instead of mooching off of fans.

Other fans wondered which Duggar daughter would be the next to break with tradition. Some suspected it would be Joy-Anna Duggar who would do so, while others were simply getting over their shock of Jill in something other than a long skirt.

[Featured Image by Jill Duggar Dillard/Instagram]