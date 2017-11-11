WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Superstar Making Big Return On Monday Night?

More WWE rumors are arriving ahead of the Survivor Series 2017 pay-per-view which could impact one of the matches on the card. A huge return is being speculated to take place on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw which will help boost the show’s roster and interest in the upcoming PPV event. Here are the latest details of which women’s superstar is expected to show up this coming Monday night, but keep in mind these could be possible WWE Raw spoilers ahead of the episode.

As first reported by PWInsider, women’s superstar Paige is rumored to return on Monday for Raw and be added to the big match to determine who is the final member of Team Raw. Paige has been training to make her big comeback for weeks now, providing updates to let the WWE Universe know she’s on track. Within the past few weeks, she gave thanks to the NXT women’s stars she worked with, including Ember Moon and Nikki Cross. Based on the latest WWE rumors, it seems like Paige is now good to go, and she’ll participate in Raw in a big way. She’ll not only show up to get the fans revved up for her return but also compete in a big match.

There is already a match booked on Raw involving Dana Brooke vs. Bayley vs. Mickie James to determine who gets the final spot on the women’s Team Raw. However, rumors suggest Paige could get added in to make it a Fatal 4-Way match. The winner of the match would get added to the team ahead of Sunday’s PPV, and the early word is Paige is expected to win that match.

The WWE rumor mill had been churning with speculation that Paige was returning to join SmackDown Live. However, it’s also mentioned that when she was part of the WWE Draft last year, Raw acquired her rights. It’s clear that WWE wants her on the team to further boost the interest in the upcoming Survivor Series match card, particularly the women’s division. Paige previously led a team to Survivor Series 2014 but was on the losing end as Team Natalya won the match.

That would be yet another change made to the card within the past few weeks too. The WWE Raw tag team titles switched hands as Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Rollins and Ambrose for the belts. That set up “The Bar” to take on The Usos of SmackDown Live at the pay-per-view. In addition, AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship to create a huge main event of Styles vs. Brock Lesnar in a “Champion vs. Champion” match.

The addition of Paige will also be huge as she’s got plenty of fans who have been in her corner through thick and thin. With all the issues she’s had to overcome over the past year, it will certainly be good to see the “Anti-Diva” back in the WWE ring.

[Featured Image by WWE]