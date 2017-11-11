Did Blake Shelton Just Throw Serious Shade At Miranda Lambert & Anderson East?

Blake Shelton is being accused of throwing a serious amount of shade in ex-wife Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East’s direction while defending country music legend Garth Brooks. After a whole lot of drama this week, a number of fans are accusing the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer of indirectly slamming the couple on social media after he rushed to Garth’s defense.

The drama began after Blake praised Garth on Twitter after the singer received a whole lot of backlash for lip-syncing his performance of “Ask Me How I Know” at the 2017 CMA Awards on November 8. A number of country music fans blasted the star across social media after he confirmed that he lip-synced his performance on the country music award show, including both Anderson and Miranda.

Now, Blake is defending the star amid the backlash, and a number of fans are claiming he’s also taking a serious dig at his former wife and her boyfriend in the process.

Taking to Twitter on November 10, Shelton wrote, “Hey @garthbrooks… I still love you. #hero #respect.”

Though the country’s star’s supportive message for Garth seemed pretty innocent on its own, a number of fans claimed that Blake actually appeared to be responding to Miranda and Anderson’s less than impressed responses to his decision to lip-sync and was also throwing some serious shade in their direction in the process.

Whiskey Riff claimed that Shelton’s message was because of his “bad blood” with Lambert and East, while a slew of Twitter users also suggested that Blake’s tweet was actually more directed at his former wife than it was at Garth.

“Did Blake just roast tf out of Miranda?” @fisherwood1212 asked, while another posted a GIF of Lambert taking to the stage alongside the caption, “Miranda and Anderson coming onto Twitter to find Blake shading them like…”

“Miranda calls out Garth on lip sync, Blake throws some shade at her comments lol” @jdillonkidd then said of the drama. “Blake Shelton subtweeting Miranda Lambert YASSS,” another added.

“Anyone else see the drama going down between Miranda, Blake, & Garth? This.is.gonna.get.good,” another tweeted.

Notably, both East and Lambert seriously called out Brooks for his CMA Awards performance on social media.

As reported by E! News, Anderson slammed the country music legend and claimed that he was “truly offended” by Brooks’ decision to lip-sync rather than singing live after he explained that his voice wasn’t in the best shape because of his touring schedule.

“As a person who tries to put on the best and most honest show I can night after night, this truly offends me,” East said. “I was told country music is three chords and the truth.”

Lambert then threw in her two cents regarding the backlash and supported her boyfriend’s decision to put Garth on blast.

“High five on this babe. If you can’t sing then don’t,” she said of Garth. “It’s better to be honest than to pretend. I think it’s bulls**t. My favorite performances were live live. The truth.”

Blake’s possible indirect shade towards Miranda and Anderson also comes just days after fans accused Lambert of dissing her ex during her performance of “To Learn Her” at the 2017 CMA Awards, which Shelton did not attend.

Some viewers suggested she did a deliberate eye-roll while performing on the show which a slew of social media users claimed was her way of throwing some subtle shade at Blake and girlfriend Gwen Stefani amid rumors the track was inspired by her former husband and their 2015 divorce.

