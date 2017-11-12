‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ Release Date Slated For 2020? ‘GTA 6’ Might Launch After ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’

Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumors have been making the rounds on the internet, but Rockstar Games has never denied nor confirmed any of the speculations. While a 2018 launch seems to be ideal, it appears that the much-awaited installment of the hit franchise is not likely to drop anytime soon since Red Dead Redemption 2 was confirmed to be released next year. Could GTA 6 be next?

Grand Theft Auto is arguably one of the most popular series ever made and its popularity is the main reason why fans have been waiting patiently for the release of GTA 6. With Rockstar Games keeping their lips sealed about important details of the next installment, avid fans took it upon themselves to figure things out.

After the confirmation of its existence, GTA 6 was initially believed to officially release in 2018. However, this Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumor was based on the fact that GTA usually has a five-year gap between games and not an actual report from the developer. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 debuted back in 2013, many believed that there is a big possibility that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be launched in 2018.

But after Rockstar Games announced that another popular title, Red Dead Redemption 2, is set to release next year, it appears that GTA 6 launching in 2018 is certainly far from happening.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now coming Spring 2018 rockstargames.com/newswire A post shared by Rockstar Games (@rockstargames) on May 22, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Since it is first to launch, it only makes sense for Rockstar Games to give their full attention to Red Dead Redemption 2. The video game developer has always noted that they want the fans to do the same and focus on the second installment of the open world western action-adventure video game as well.

Now that the Red Dead Redemption 2 release date is finally revealed, it could mean that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be back on Rockstar Games’ priority list. This is the big break that fans have been waiting for since it has been previously reported that GTA 6 was allegedly facing more problems than progress.

Earlier reports revealed that the multi-million budget for GTA 6 might be too much for Rockstar Games to handle. According to Neurogadget, Grand Theft Auto 5 cost the video game developer a whopping $265 million to develop. With rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 might feature VR or AR support, the cost will definitely be much higher.

A recent report suggests that GTA 6 could be released in 2020. But as expected, Rockstar Games has not addressed anything about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date rumors.

[Featured Image by Rockstar Games]