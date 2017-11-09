Wendy Williams Drastic Weight Loss Caused By Husband’s Alleged Affair: Divorce Ahead?

Wendy Williams is said to be losing weight at a drastic rate, and friends are concerned, it has been alleged.

The talk show host made headlines last month when her husband, Kevin Hunter, was rumored to have a 10-year affair with a massage therapist, whom he had recently bought a house for in New Jersey.

It’s even claimed in the allegations, via Daily Mail, that Kevin has been living under one roof with the massage therapist, and it seems like he has no plans of changing his lifestyle with the other woman in his life.

Once the story broke, Wendy Williams was quite defensive on her talk show, stressing that she’s happily married and that viewers shouldn’t believe everything they read in the media.

Radar Online says otherwise.

According to the outlet, the affair scandal has really affected Wendy William’s well-being, with sources saying that she’s barely eating because of the stress. Doing her talk show knowing that people are aware of the cheating affair is really starting to affect her; not just mentally but also emotionally.

Insiders say that Wendy Williams has had a lack of appetite as of late, and she’s not eating well, which has caused her weight to plummet at an alarming rate to the point where people are definitely concerned.

Radar Online adds that the TV personality was recently spotted out in New York grabbing something to eat, and it was rather noticeable that she seemed upset as tears were forming in her eyes.

It was recently claimed that Kevin Hunter has continued seeing the massage therapist, which has left fans wondering whether Wendy Williams shares an open marriage with her partner.

I can’t wait! ???????????????? A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:33am PST

The duo has been together for two decades, and back in 2001, Wendy was very vocal in saying that her husband had cheated on her, before adding that the experience of finding out Hunter had been unfaithful had strengthened their marriage.

Wendy has remained silent on further claims that Kevin is still seeing the other woman.