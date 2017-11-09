Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth once again fueled marriage rumors when they were spotted wearing wedding rings as they stepped out for coffee on Wednesday this week. The photos came out in the midst of reports saying the young couple secretly tied the knot in a quiet ceremony at their Malibu home a couple of months ago.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were photographed at a local café in Savannah, Georgia, where he is filming his upcoming movie Killerman. They were also joined by the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s mother, Tish Cyrus, the Daily Mail reported.

Both Cyrus and Hemsworth wore identical rings and a source claimed that Hemsworth has been wearing the wedding band for several months now. One source claimed that they have been married since April this year.

“I’m told only a handful of people were there and they’re still the only ones who know,” an anonymous source told NW Magazine.

Neither Miley Cyrus nor Liam Hemsworth has addressed the wedding rumors, and a source told TMZ back in August that the rings were simply just “promise rings” and that they are 100 percent not married yet.

The couple has been stirring wedding rumors since December of last year, especially after Hemsworth was said to have spent the holidays with the Cyrus family and has asked permission from Miley’s father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to marry her.

#MileyCyrus and #LiamHemsworth coupled up for a coffee date during a break from filming his new movie #Killerman. More pics on JustJared.com A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Nov 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

A previous report claimed that they were planning to get married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia. The report followed news that Cyrus and Hemsworth were eyeing a $4.5 million home in Seven Mile Beach, which is the same neighborhood where Liam Hemsworth’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth, lives with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and three children.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of their movie The Last Song. They got engaged in 2012 but called it quits a year later. They reunited in January of 2016, and in October of the same year, Cyrus confirmed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she and Hemsworth were engaged again.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard,” Cyrus spoke to Billboard about her breakup with Hemsworth in 2013. “We had to re-fall for each other.”

