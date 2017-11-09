WWE Rumors: Another Major Title Change Coming Before ‘WWE Survivor Series’

Heading into WWE Survivor Series, the powers that be decided to make some huge changes for the sake of the card. On Raw, Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to become the Tag Team Champions. The WWE Universe wasn’t prepared for that, but then AJ Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to win the WWE Title on SmackDown Live. As a result, Cesaro and Sheamus will battle The Usos, AJ Styles will fight Brock Lesnar, and The Shield will reform for a big match with The New Day at WWE Survivor Series.

It’s been a crazy week for WWE television, but it seems there may be even more big changes coming before Survivor Series. One of the interesting dynamics heading into the event is the heel vs. heel matches on the card. The Miz and Baron Corbin are set to face off, but that leaves the WWE Universe questioning who they should cheer for in that situation. The same could be said for Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Usos and Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya. However, Natalya has a title match with Charlotte Flair next week on SmackDown Live.

It’s being reported that Charlotte is expected to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title from Natalya next week and will face Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Natalya will take Charlotte’s spot during the Women’s Traditional Elimination Match on the card. The WWE Universe will be surprised to see another big title change before the PPV, but there are many logical reasons why Charlotte Flair is winning the title.

A lot of people were expecting WWE officials to wait until the Starrcade event later this month to have the title change hands to Charlotte because Ric Flair will be in attendance. However, WWE officials are looking to capitalize on the recent media attention of the 3o For 30 documentary that ESPN just released on Flair earlier this week. Also, the powers that be like the Alexa Bliss vs. Charlotte Flair matchup much more than Bliss vs. Natalya, especially since that would be a heel vs. heel matchup that could be confusing for the fans.

Another reason is WWE officials want to keep Charlotte away from Asuka until the two women can develop their own feud down the line. The Empress of Tomorrow is expected to dominate the Raw vs. SmackDown Women’s Match, so WWE officials don’t want them to share a ring or interact at all until the time is right. A lot of fans may not like Charlotte’s rushed title win, but it seems to be the best choice for everyone involved.

[Featured Image by WWE]