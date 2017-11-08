‘Destiny 2’ Will Support Xbox One X But Activision Doesn’t Have Anything To Announce Yet

The Xbox One X released this week with various enhancements for over 70 different titles at launch and more planned in the future. Destiny 2 is curiously missing from that list after showing up in console review packages sent to media outlets. The shooter may not be listed, but Activision and Bungie have something planned.

Update: Bungie has given an official answer to when the Xbox One X will receive 4K enhancements.

Original Story:

I reached out to Activision last week concerning Destiny 2‘s absence from the list of titles supporting the Xbox One X and received the following brief statement in response yesterday.

“Destiny 2 will support Xbox One X, but we don’t have any other announcements or new info to share today.”

Is this simply a case of development priorities pushing Xbox One X enhancements down the list of things to do? Bungie currently has the Live team working on updates to Destiny 2 in response to fan complaints about the lack of things to do in the end-game and the in-game economy along with various bug fixes. Meanwhile, the main development team just wrapped up the PC release a couple of weeks ago and is now focused on the Curse of Osiris expansion in December.

While Xbox One X owners have not received any 4K assets for Destiny 2 yet, they are getting some benefits from the console’s extra horsepower. Load times are faster and certain encounters in the game that cause noticeable framerate dips, such as the Witches’ Ritual public event on Titan, run much smoother.

What is Known

The lack of any concrete details at this point will be a disappointment to fans, however, some information is known from the Destiny 2 E3 controversy in June. Statements made by the development team on site were initially misconstrued by gamers to mean Destiny 2 would be held back due to the marketing deal between Sony and Activision.

That controversy was quickly dismissed by Project Lead Mark Noseworthy who stated Bungie “would never hold back performance on a platform to appease a partner. No partners asked us to either.”

Crucible Designer Lars Bakken also added that Bungie is aiming to deliver the same experience on all platforms. Additionally, there are no specific enhancements planned for the Xbox One X over the PlayStation 4 Pro.

If that holds, that means a 4K resolution via checkerboard rendering technique running at a locked 30 frames per second (fps). A Digital Foundry video analysis also points out better texture filtering, shadow rendering, and view distance than the standard PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

The PC remains the current graphics champ for Destiny 2 with its true 4K rendering, ability to run the game at 60 fps, and multiple options like a field of view slider.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]