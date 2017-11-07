‘The 100’ Season 5 Spoilers: Clarke Forced To Make Devastating Choice? Madi Brings Complications

The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal that someone will have to make a choice. This isn’t uncommon in the post-apocalyptic series. However, with such little information on the upcoming season, fans are busy speculating. Could this have something to do with Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) and Madi’s (Lola Flanery) relationship? Will the mother figure be forced to make a devastating decision?

The 100 Writers Room Instagram account posted an image with one word. That term was “choose” and it has viewers wondering what exactly this means. The show bosses are known for posting cryptic clues and notes with just a few words on them. This helps to build anticipation for the upcoming season.

There are several characters that could be forced to make a choice. Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) are a few of those individuals. However, with the addition of Madi and the teasers released so far, it seems that Clarke will face some impossible decisions.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, The 100 Season 5 spoilers revealed that Clarke will be a mother figure to Madi. When the groups are reunited, Clarke and Madi will be together for five years, which is a time to create a bond. However, Madi will also be smack in the middle of a few complications. As showrunner Jason Rothenberg said, what is good for Clarke’s people might not be good for Madi and vice versa.

This is leading some fans to speculate that Clarke could be forced to choose between the Sky Crew and Madi. Another theory is that Madi’s life could be threatened by the prisoner ship. If that happens, she might have to choose who will live and who will die. A member of her own group, or the little girl she considers to be her daughter.

The 100 Season 5 spoilers reveal that it would be an impossible choice for Clarke. However, with what fans have seen in previous seasons, it isn’t that far-fetched. The question is, which one will she choose and will there be any consequences to her decision?

What do you think is going to happen with Clarke and Madi when The 100 Season 5 premiers on The CW network in early 2018?

