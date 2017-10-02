Dakota Johnson Back Together With Ex Boyfriend Matthew Hitt After Quashing Jamie Dornan Dating Rumors?

Dakota Johnson has shunned dating and reuniting with her ex-boyfriend for such a long time. But it looks like things have changed yet once again for Fifty Shades actress. Having been seen with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt last summer, she was seen catching up with him again in New York, which sparked dating rumors. Considering that she and Jamie Dornan worked hard to quash dating rumors, it looks like she may be ready to face some more now.

The 27-year-old actress has made some drastic changes in her life ever since she committed to making three movies for Fifty Shades franchise. The series definitely put her on the map in Hollywood, but not quite in the way she wanted to. Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker got bad reviews all across the board and their freshness rating dwindles at low twenties. To complete their contracts, Dakota and Jamie agreed to take three months in 2016 to shoot the last two installments back-to-back so that they can go back to enhancing their artistic acting careers.

With the first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed out, Dakota has been enjoying her downtime. She has been getting more and more invested in the fashion industry, appearing in Gucci Bloom campaign and appearing in fashion week events in New York. And now, it looks like she has enough brain space to deal with her past.

This weekend, after the flurry of New York Fashion Week, the Hollywood actress was seen enjoying the autumn days in the city. She looked rather casual, “donning a rust-colored coat which she layered over a white top” and keeping her hair natural.

However, she surprised everyone when she “met up with ex-boyfriend and guitarist in The Drowners Matthew Hitt.”

Check out the couple looking cozy a year ago.

Photoset: Dakota Johnson Out With Matthew in NYC – May 3rd

More @ https://t.co/034xaX7sUe pic.twitter.com/lOmYtqkjc2 — Dakota Johnson Daily (@DakotaJohnsons) May 5, 2016

While Matthew Hitt is not a celebrity, he does hang out with a few A-listers like Alexa Chung. Considering that he is the guitarist of a band, he does get an access into the New York’s artistic society.

They love live music @waseem @alexachung ???????? A post shared by Matthew Hitt (@mattxhitt) on Jul 30, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

It is not clear what Dakota’s motivations were in reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, but she has spoken about her attitude towards dating. Especially after making How To Be Single, the daughter of Melanie Griffith talked how good it is to be without a boyfriend.

“I cherish my solitude and I think it’s important for young women, especially now, to know that it’s OK to explore the world and yourself without the pressures of other people’s opinions of you.” Dakota Johnson said according to Fox News. “I don’t need a partner to feel complete. In today’s society, there’s less of a stigma on being single. I think society is relinquishing some of the pressures of needing to find a spouse.”

She also added, “But for the most part, men don’t approach me. I think they’re afraid. But right now I’m just focused on my work so it isn’t an issue for me.”

