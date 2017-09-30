Hugh Hefner And Crystal Harris: Report Disputes Claim Hef’s Third Wife ‘Will Inherit Nothing’

Earlier reports had suggested that Hugh Hefner did not include third wife Crystal Harris in his will, per the terms of a prenuptial agreement. But a new report suggests that the late Playboy magazine founder had a plan to ensure Harris would be taken care of in the event of his death, possibly elaborating on earlier reports that suggested a similar, yet then-unspecified arrangement.

In a report published earlier on Saturday, TMZ wrote that it obtained the deed to a Hollywood Hills home that is supposedly being held in trust, and listed under the name of Crystal Harris. The publication claims the 5,900-square foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom house was purchased in 2013, not long after Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris got married on New Year’s Eve of 2012.

In the wake of Hefner’s death on Wednesday at the age of 91, several publications wrote that Harris, 31, was to “inherit nothing.” These reports mostly cited a 2013 article from US Weekly, which suggested that Hefner and Harris had signed an “ironclad” prenuptial agreement where the Playboy icon’s $43 million fortune would go to his children, a number of charities, and the University of Southern California film school.

While it appears that Harris, as noted by the Daily Mail and other publications, will be “taken care of” following Hefner’s death, there were no specifics mentioned beyond that. But that might have changed, following TMZ’s latest report on the matter.

According to TMZ, Hugh Hefner left Crystal Harris $5 million, per sources “familiar with Hef’s estate plan. Interestingly, it also seems that the deal was included in a prenuptial agreement the couple signed before they tied the knot – this may likely be the “ironclad prenup” previously referred to, the same agreement that supposedly excluded Crystal from Hefner’s will.

As previously documented by the Inquisitr, there has been a lot of speculation regarding Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris’ relationship, specifically the possibility of Harris finding a way to inherit something from her late husband, despite the supposed terms of the prenup. Sources close to Crystal told Radar Online that she might find ways to circumvent the system, and that there could be a good chance she will get a “big chunk” of Hefner’s inheritance. But with Harris still maintaining her silence following her husband’s death, nothing remains confirmed as of the moment, including the new reports suggesting she may be inheriting something substantial after all.

