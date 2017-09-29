‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Will Have A ‘Big List’ Of Playable Characters In Secondary Game Mode

While players will control Bayek in the main campaign of Assassin’s Creed Origins, the game will allow fans to play as a wide variety of other characters within the recently announced Discovery Tour mode. The title’s upcoming educational mode adds a large cast of both male and female playable figures when the update launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC early next year.

Ubisoft confirmed that multiple player characters will be present in the new Assassin’s Creed game after releasing the first screen to show off the Discovery Tour. The mode’s introductory image depicted a female character being controlled rather than Bayek. When asked if this meant that the game would feature more than one playable character, Assassin’s Creed Origins director Ashraf Ismail responded on Twitter that “there is a big list of characters you can control in the Discovery Tour.”

It is unknown exactly how many playable characters will be available in the Discovery Tour mode for Assassin’s Creed Origins. It is also unknown if taking control of different people will have any effect on the virtual tour. The choice may simply serve as a cosmetic option. Ubisoft is expected to share more details on specific Discovery Tour features as the update’s early 2018 launch grows closer.

The Discovery Tour update will introduce an entirely new way to play Assassin’s Creed Origins. The mode completely removes combat from the game and lets players learn more about ancient Egypt while taking guided tours across the title’s entire map.

Ubisoft worked alongside historians to create the upcoming educational mode. The team spent years researching Egypt to make Assassin’s Creed Origins feel authentic and the same level of detail was used to ensure the informational accuracy of the Discovery Tour.

In the new mode, players will be able to explore the same world that Ubisoft built for Assassin’s Creed Origins. Throughout the map several tours will be available covering topics such as locations, customs, and famous people of ancient Egypt. Users can experience this new educational way to enjoy the Assassin’s Creed series in a combat-free environment while choosing from a large roster of characters.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is set to launch in October and, as the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the Discovery Tour will release as a free update toward the beginning of 2018.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]