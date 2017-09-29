Jewelry Trends For Fall 2017: The Pieces You Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Jewelry trends are just as important as fashion trends. Women look forward to seeing what they can wear for the fall season. New jewelry trends have been popping up on Instagram. Jewelry is a great way to express yourself and play up with your look without changing your style. Here are some jewelry trends you will see everywhere, including social media.

Niki Allworth, the founder and creative director of Adornmonde, keeps up with the fashion jewelry trends. Her advice for keeping up with the new trends is to choose what you like and wear those trends in rotation. Don’t wear all the trends at once.

“Know your look and explore jewelry that suits your personal style palette,” Allworth told Bustle. “Have fun, but opt for jewelry you can relate to. When it comes time to style it into your wardrobe, you will find these designs get a lot more wear.”

One of the biggest jewelry trends of the season is hoop earrings. They’re everywhere on Instagram, as evidenced by JCK Online. Selena Gomez and Chloe Bridges were seen rocking oversized hoops on their respective Instagram pages. Hoop earrings are having a moment.

“The hoop is having a massive comeback – everything from thick, simple tubes to the multi-hoop earrings,” says Allworth.

It’s not just for nighttime. Hoop earrings are totally versatile and will go with everything from athleisure wear to office separates.

Another trend to look out for are diamonds. Diamonds have never really gone out of style, but they are back and bigger than ever, says owner Ryan Blumenthal, owner of Corinne Jewelers.

“People say, ‘a diamond is forever‘ and that’s really true. Diamonds are classic and people want that forever,” Blumenthal told USA Today.

Pear-shaped and oval diamonds are on trend for engagement rings. These fancy rings are also the perfect complement to colored gold bands such as rose gold or yellow gold.

“The shapes look really great with a thin band,” Blumenthal added.

Speaking of gold, colored is trendy yet again. The old advice was never to mix metals, but not anymore. Colored golds look great when paired together. Mix bangles in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold for a super casual yet up-to-date look.

“For a while, the trend in jewelry was for everything to be white, like white gold and white diamonds,” Blumenthal says. “Now people are more interested in yellow and rose-colored golds.”

Stackable jewelry is also one of the hottest trends for the fall season. Stack rings, necklaces, and bangles to create a fun look. Other jewelry trends to look out for is asymmetrical jewelry, oversized stud earrings, delicate chokers, snake jewelry, stars and cosmic pieces, and medallion pendants. What are your thoughts on the fall jewelry trends? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]