Angelina Jolie Reportedly Faces Shocking New Health Crisis After Brad Pitt Split: Did It Cause Weight Loss?

Angelina Jolie has been slender for years. But in the months that have passed since her split from Brad Pitt, Jolie has looked increasingly thin, drawing concern for her noticeable weight loss. Although Angelina has been candid with interviewers about her previous health concerns, such as cancer, Jolie allegedly is going through a shocking new health crisis that might be the cause of her weight loss. But the actress hasn’t shown a hint of her alleged new struggle, stepping out without Brad but with the six kids who she and Pitt share: Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie’s New Health Struggle?

Radar Online told readers that even though Angelina has been stepping out smiling on the red carpet with her kids, Jolie is secretly suffering from insomnia. The actress recently met with fans for a question-and-answer session about her film despite her alleged health crisis.

Dressed in her signature black outfit, Angelina visited the Directors Guild of America to chat with her fans. Radar pointed out that Jolie has said that she is focused on the six kids who she and Brad share along with promoting her film. Angelina reportedly has described herself as healthy in recent interviews.

“[Angelina Jolie] has been telling interviewers that she is busy and healthy looking after her six kids but she needs to get more sleep.”

However, a source told the publication about Jolie’s alleged secret battle with insomnia.

Angelina Jolie Struggles With Insomnia Over Brad Pitt Divorce?

The insider claimed that Angelina has succeeded in hiding her struggles with insomnia for months. According to the source, Jolie gets only a few hours of sleep each night.

“[Angelina Jolie] is lucky to get four or five hours a night…It’s been this way for many months.”

Radar’s insider expressed concern for Angelina’s health, stating that Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly continue to battle in an effort to finalize their divorce. Her alleged war with Brad, combined with what the source called Angelina’s “punishing work schedule,” reportedly is taking its toll when it comes to the quality and quantity of Jolie’s sleep.

In addition to the work schedule and allegedly “worrying” about her divorce from Pitt, Angelina is caring for six kids. As a result, the insider called it a “miracle” that Jolie manages to get any sleep at all.

Angelina Jolie’s Weight Loss From Stress And Fatigue?

According to the source, Angelina’s weight loss is the result of exhaustion from her ongoing lack of sleep and the stress of her divorce. Jolie has “lost her appetite,” added the insider.

The responsibilities of juggling work and family, along with the ongoing divorce issues with Brad, have resulted in Angelina appearing as if she is “on autopilot, running on fumes” at her appearances in public, claimed the source.

“Her appetite is as low as it’s been in years, but what’s worse is how exhausted she is.”

The insider also said that Jolie is hoping that her film is a success so that she can enjoy a much-deserved vacation. Claiming that a break is “all she wants” and needs, Angelina reportedly says the vacation is “absolutely impossible” in the near future, according to the source.

Angelina Jolie Talks Weight Loss And Insomnia

However, this report isn’t the first time that Jolie has been linked to insomnia and weight loss. In 2010, Digital Spy reported that Angelina herself admitted her battle to get enough sleep.

Jolie, who was with Brad Pitt at the time, joked about her struggle with insomnia then. Angelina also claimed at the time that she didn’t require a lot of sleep, turning insomnia into a blessing rather than a curse.

“I really don’t get much sleep, but I fortunately don’t need much. Insomnia has become a bonus.”

And just as with insomnia, Angelina has previously talked about her weight. Fashion & Style pointed out that Jolie has been slender for years. After her mother died, Angelina expressed frustration about assumptions that her weight loss was deliberate.

“I have always been lean, and this year I lost my mom and I’ve gone through a lot. Instead of people saying I look like a person dealing with something emotionally, they assume it’s because I want to fit into skinny jeans,” said Jolie.

The publication also noted that Angelina’s recent weight loss has sparked speculation that it is due to the stress of her divorce from Brad Pitt. Some reports also alleged that Jolie was “refusing to eat because she is trying to garner attention for worldwide hunger,” according to Fashion & Style.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]