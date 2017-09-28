Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Dating Simon Saran? ‘She Can’t Go On Without Having Me,’ He Says

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran recently reunited in Greece, but according to the real estate agent, he and the Teen Mom OG star are just friends.

While fans have suspected that there is something more going on between the couple, who dated on and off for a few years before calling it quits during Teen Mom OG Season 6, Simon Saran spoke out on Thursday, confirming that he and Farrah Abraham aren’t dating at this point in time.

“We just happened to be there at the same time,” Simon Saran explained to OK! Magazine on September 28.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran also happened to be in Jamaica at the same time in May to celebrate Abraham’s 26th birthday and in Las Vegas together days later. Then, at the end of summer, the former couple shared photographs from what appeared to be the same hotel room in Tulum, Mexico.

Continuing on to OK! Magazine, Simon Saran said that he was a very important influence in Farrah Abraham’s life.

“She can’t go on without having me in her life,” he said.

Although Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran aren’t dating at the moment, Saran said that the reality star often leans on him for support, and when she needs it, he doesn’t hesitate to put her in a better place.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran chronicled much of their relationship on Teen Mom OG, but because they were on different pages in regard to their next step, they ultimately decided to call it quits earlier this year. As fans of the series may recall, Abraham felt that it was time for Saran to propose and even purchased herself a ring. However, because Saran wasn’t ready to make the commitment, he failed to ask for her hand.

Since their breakup, Farrah Abraham has been in touch, and for the most part, they’ve been on good terms. That said, they’ve also faced some hard times and embarked on a few public feuds with one another on Twitter.

Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on when the new season will air on MTV.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]