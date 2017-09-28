Britney Spears To Guest Appear During Super Bowl Halftime Show With Justin Timberlake?

Britney Spears has reportedly approached Justin Timberlake’s team in the hopes that they would be interested in working with her to collaborate on a performance together for the Super Bowl halftime show.

With Hollywood insiders being in the know that Justin is close to signing a deal with the NFL to take on the 14-minute performance slot next February, Britney Spears is said to have been one of the first people to reach out and made it known she was interested in being a part of the show.

According to Hollywood Life, this would be such a nostalgic moment for fans of the duo, who famously dated back in the early 00s, before having called it quits in 2002 following rumors that Britney had cheated on the singer.

Now that 15 years have passed and both musicians still have incredibly successful careers, the idea of having Spears be Justin’s guest during his halftime show wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

It’s believed that one of the reasons why Britney Spears would also want to be part of the halftime show would be for the supposed reason that she plans to release another album next year, so it would line up perfectly with her plans for the remainder of the year.

The NFL has yet to confirm reports that Justin Timberlake will be headlining the halftime show next year, but insiders share that it’s a done deal, with an announcement expected to be made by the month’s end.

This would be the first time fans would have seen Britney Spears and Timberlake grace the stage together in years.

Fans on social media believe that if rumors are true about Britney Spears being interested in performing with JT at the Super Bowl, it would, without a doubt, go down as one of the most iconic halftime show performances.

It also shouldn’t be forgotten that Justin is also planning to release a new album in 2018, having already teased fans with his smash hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling” last summer.

This could be a perfect fit for Justin and Britney Spears, but what do you think about the idea of the twosome collaborating after so many years?

