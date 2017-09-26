‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Helps Sister-In-Law Audrey In Her Postpartum Struggle

On Sept. 10, Audrey Roloff became a mom to her adorable baby girl, Ember Jean. The Little People, Big World star recently opened up about the challenges of being a first-time mom. On her latest Instagram post, Audrey bravely admitted that she’s currently experiencing postpartum pains.
“The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that, it was if I went back to labor again,” the 26-year-old shared.
“I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards.”
According to Mental Health America, postpartum disorder, often called baby blues, is quite common especially among first-time mothers. This is usually brought about by hormonal fluctuations after giving birth, heightened by physical pains and body changes. Audrey Roloff revealed that she’s got all the “common” postpartum symptoms–from severe breast engorgement, milk supply problems, and even mastitis.
“Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached.”
Thankfully, Audrey can count on the entire Little People, Big World family for help and support. When she and Jeremy celebrated their third wedding anniversary last week, LPBW matriarch Ami Roloff took care of their dinner and sent over a fancy meal of steak because she knew Jeremy and Audrey couldn’t leave their house.
Our little Ember is two weeks old today!???? She's likes cuddling on our chests, swaying, and when her daddy sings to her. While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won't sugar coat it… these past two weeks have been HARD. The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again… I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards. I got all the things… the common "TMI" postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can't believe I'm saying this, but the pain that I've experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions. Inevitably, all of this has left me feeling like I am failing my baby, frustrated, discouraged, and heart ached. But even though the tearful sleepless nights persist, so will I. I will continue to pour myself out in sacrificial love for this baby girl who makes every hurt worth enduring. And not by my strength or striving, but in Christ alone. I've been humming the these lyrics while I nurse and pump through the nights, "Lord, I come, I confess, Bowing here I find my rest, Without You I fall apart, You're the One that guides my heart, Lord I need you oh I need you, Every hour I need you, My one defense, my righteousness, Oh God, how I need you…" Motherhood is already refining me so much and I am blessed. #journeyofjerandauj #emberroloff pc: @juliagreenphotography
Tori Roloff is also a big help to her sister-in-law these days. Having given birth herself just four months ago, Tori knows the physical and emotional pain a woman goes through after labor. After Audrey’s emotional Instagram post about her postpartum struggles, Tori left a comment to encourage her sister-in-law.
“You’re a warrior mama!” Tori wrote.
“Love you so much, sister!”
On Saturday night, Tori posted on her Instagram Stories that she’s baking lactation cookies for Audrey. Upon receiving the treat, Audrey took to Instagram Stories and responded to Tori’s sweet gesture. She stated that Tori has been “a saint” to her these past two weeks since she’s given birth.
It’s certainly nice to see the two Roloff women helping each other in this new season of their lives. Tori and Audrey went through pregnancy together and now, they will experience motherhood together as well. For Little People, Big World fans, it will be exciting to see baby Jackson and his cousin Ember Jean grow up side-by-side at the Roloff Farms.
The long-running family show is set to return on TLC very soon. The new season will likely focus on Jackson and Ember and how the two babies will change the dynamics of the whole Roloff family.
[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]