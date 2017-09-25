‘Destiny 2’ Patch 1.03 Fixes Map Exploits And More, Adds Faction Rallies

Destiny 2 received a new update Monday following server downtime that was extended to eight hours. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners have patch 1.03 available to download, which fixes map issues, reduces the time it takes to complete the “Call to Arms” milestone, and fixes various other issues. Faction Rallies have also been added though it is not officially live yet.

The Destiny 2 servers are back online, and patch 1.03 is available to download for both the PS4 and Xbox One. The main thrust is to make the game ready for the Faction Rallies event described below, but there are plenty of worthwhile fixes, along with some outstanding issues, that have not been touched.

Both the Midtown and Eternity multiplayer maps have received updates. Destiny 2 players will no longer be able to leave the intended play space on the former, while a “soft-kill” area has been added along the edge of Eternity to prevent players from hiding there.

However, the Crucible news that will likely make Destiny 2 owners the happiest is that the Call to Arms weekly milestone now takes a shorter amount of time to complete. Bungie says this is to “align it with other weekly milestones.”

Meanwhile, players in Destiny 2 clans will be happy to know that clan XP is now properly being rewarded. Gear will also load properly in the Tower now too.

You can check out the full list of changes with Destiny 2 patch 1.03 here.

Things not fixed

The Trials of Osiris event that started this past Friday was abruptly reverted back to the “Eternity” map of the previous week because players were going outside of the “Alter of Flame” map play space. That has not been fixed.

Xbox One players discovered they could not complete the Prestige Nightfall this past week due to a glitch with the Exodus Crash strike. A Bungie Community manager confirmed they are investigating this on Reddit, but nothing has been fixed yet.

Other outstanding issues include the “His Highness’s Seal” quest step not incrementing correctly so players can earn the Legend of Acrius Exotic Shotgun from the raid.

Faction Rallies

As previously covered, the Faction Rallies brings the Dead Orbit, Future War Cult, and New Monarch back into the Destiny universe. The event will officially kick off with the weekly reset Tuesday morning and run until the next reset on Tuesday, October 3.

Guardians who have completed the campaign and reached level 20 will be able to pledge their allegiance to one of the three factions. Completing activities like public events, strikes, Crucible, and the Raid will earn tokens that can be turned into a faction in exchange for faction packages. The faction that has handed out the most faction packages at the end of the event will offer a powerful new weapon for sale. Guardians that were pledged to that faction will only have to pay 1,000 Glimmer, while everyone else will have to pay 50,000 Glimmer.

The potential weapons that will be available include a scout rifle from Dead Orbit, a pulse rifle from Future War Cult, and a sidearm from New Monarchy.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]