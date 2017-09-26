‘Kakegurui’ Season 2 Release Date: Netflix Anime In 2018, Manga Compared To Episode 12, And Blu-Ray/DVD Sales

Anime fans who can’t wait for the Kakegurui Season 2 release date are going to be taking a backseat to Netflix watchers. Japanese viewers may have just watched the recently-released Kakegurui Episode 12, but Netflix’s delay for English dub audiences in the United States will probably delay any announcement of the second season. What’s more, the Kakegurui anime only complicated the situation with an original ending. While reading some spoilers can numb the sting of waiting, the fate of the second season really depends on the source material.

The story of the Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler manga started in 2014 when writer Homura Kawamoto and illustrator Toru Naomura began serializing the story in Square Enix’s Gangan Joker. The manga is up to Kakegurui Volume 8 as of August of 2017.

There’s also a spin-off prequel called Kakegurui Twin that started in 2015 which focuses on Mary Saotome a year prior to when Yumeko Jabami transfers into Hyakkaou Private Academy. Starting in 2017, the series also spawned a four-panel comedy spin-off.

The Kakegurui English translation is being handled by Yen Press. The first two volumes have already been released, with Kakegurui Volume 3 scheduled for November 14, 2017, Volume 4 for January 23, 2018, and Volume 5 for April 17, 2018.

Kakegurui Manga Enough Source Material For A Second Season Of Anime?

Fans of the manga probably realized very quickly that Kakugurui Episode 12 was an original ending since the story was not contained in any of the chapters released so far. Author Kawamoto wrote the anime original ending, which had Yumeko gambling directly against student council president Kirari Momobami.

For some fans, this episode was a letdown since the manga literally had them betting life or death stakes. The stakes of the anime’s final gamble were more about a power trip than money, especially since Yumeko has piles of cash stored up and Kirari exerts control of Japan outside of the school.

Still, this ending allowed the anime series to have some sort of semi-final resolution since the character progression was building up to this type of confrontation. Runa Yomozuki’s passion toward neutrality was kept intact while the gamble between Yumeko and Kirari did not result in either character being forced to leave the academy, which would have derailed the story away from its manga plot. In addition, Episode 12 linked back to the manga when Kirari decided to dissolve the student council, which leaves an opening for the second season of Kakegurui.

To give anime audiences an idea about where the story ended in the manga, Episode 10 was already catching up to the first half of Volume 5. The anime finished up the remainder of that book, which ends with Chapter 27. Unfortunately, that means there are only three volumes left as source material, which is probably not enough for creating Kakegurui Season 2.

Kakegurui Netflix Release Date

As of this article’s publishing, the release date for Netflix’s Kakaegurui English dub has yet to be completely announced. Netflix has released a trailer saying it will be in 2018 but not an exact time frame. However, judging based on the history of Netflix’s anime exclusives, the Kakegurui release date on Netflix will probably be six months later, or in March or April of 2018. Releasing in April makes sense from a business perspective since the manga English translations will also be published by then.

This article will be updated once Netflix confirms the Kakegurui release date.

Kakegurui Blu-Ray/DVD Box Sets Coming Soon In Japan

The 12-episode Kakegurui Blu-Ray and DVD disc box sets will be divided up into six volumes, with each box containing two episodes from the anime. Box sets one, three, and five will contain an extra picture drama based on a comedic maid cafe story. The DVD box sets are priced at 6,000 yen each while the Blu-Ray box sets are priced at 7,000 yen each (prices are before tax).

Kakegurui Volume 1: October 13, 2017

Kakegurui Volume 2: November 10, 2017

Kakegurui Volume 3: December 15, 2017

Kakegurui Volume 4: January 12, 2018

Kakegurui Volume 5: February 9, 2018

Kakegurui Volume 6: March 9, 2018

Kakegurui Season 2 Release Date

As of this publishing, anime production company MAPPA has not announced anything official about the Kakegurui Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Kakegurui Season 2 air date may occur.

As one of Netflix’s anime exclusives, Kakegurui is different from most anime in that the revenue from the streaming rights may be more critical than the Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan. Unfortunately, the second seasons for Netflix animes are usually not announced until after U.S. audiences have had a chance to watch. Combine that history with the fact that the manga chapters are released monthly and it seems likely that anime audiences will have to wait until at least late 2018 or 2019 before any announcement is made.

Kakegurui Season 2 Spoilers

Chapter 27 and Episode 11 both ended with Kaede losing both 10 billion yen and his council seat when he gambled his entire life schedule. However, the manga chapter ended with Runa calling Kirari’s twin sister, Ririka Momobami, to tell her to come back since Runa does not think Kirari can handle Yumeko on her own.

In the next chapter, Secretary of the Student Council Sayaka Igarashi demands that Kirari kick Yumeko out of the academy since the compulsive gambler is supposedly destroying the school that they love. Instead, Kirari points out that an easy way to kill Yumeko’s soul is to have everyone simply refuse to gamble with her. But the student council president won’t do that since she loves Hyakkaou Private Academy’s principle of survival of the fittest via gambling.

Kirari sees the students as hungry tropical fish swimming around in an aquarium that she’s built. Similar to the anime, Kirari and Yumeko even discuss challenging each other for this aquarium with a gamble, but this confrontation is shrugged off as a mere whim rather than a serious idea.

Sayaka is flustered by their banter and demands to know why Kirari disguised herself in her sister’s mask, but the student council president wants to keep her reasons a secret. This response only angers the secretary even further, causing her to blame Yumeko for the president’s behavior. Sayaka lashes out by challenging Yumeko to a game where the stakes are literally life and death.

The rest of the student council is similarly upset now that the student council has been laid waste by a mere housepet. They believe Sayaka, who earned the nickname The Brainiac in middle school, has a chance to socially “kill” Yumeko by gambling her life.

Surprisingly, Yumeko turns down the offer because “that’s just boring. There are lots of things you’d hate to lose more than your life, right? For example, your memories, your status, emotions, and everything that forms your relationship with Kirari.” In return, Yumeko promises to give up gambling forever if she loses, which would be like ending her life. Thus, they’re both invited to gamble everything dear to them in the Tower of Doors.

They begin by taking the staircase to the top floor. The goal is to go to the bottom and then return back up top. Navigating the entire tower requires bringing a lily from the ground floor as proof that the task was completed. There are riddles along the way and some of the doors lead to empty air. Kirari ups the ante by saying the loser will need to throw herself out from the fifth floor and plunge to her death.

Without giving away too much, the tower is filled with math puzzles but it’s also a message to those who take part. In the end, the winner learns that the tower game is all a gamble. The loser ends up leaping from a tower door, but even then it’s not what it seems.

And with the gambling of life and death over, Kirari announces that she’s considering disbanding the student council by resigning and then holding an open election for her seat. For Yumeko, this is only a chance to go gambling mad!

Based on the pacing of the anime, Volume 10 of the manga will probably be published before a second season can be produced. Anime-only fans will just have to wait until the Kakegurui Season 2 release date to find out what insanity Yumeko has in store for Hyakkaou Private Academy.

[Featured Image by MAPPA/Kakegurui Anime TV Still]