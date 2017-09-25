‘Alaskan Bush People’ News: Ami Brown Is Out Of The Hospital, Very Weak [Report]

Alaskan Bush People’s Ami Brown is said to be out of the hospital, but her condition has not improved. The matriarch of the Brown family has reportedly finished chemotherapy, but the treatment for her lung cancer has left her very weak, which is not uncommon. There have been numerous reports that Ami is bedridden and that she’s very frail, weighing less than 100 pounds. Other reports indicate that Ami is in the last days of her life and that her doctors are doing what they can to ensure that she’s comfortable and not in pain.

According to ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed, Brown is still in California with her family at this time. According to their update, Ami isn’t doing great, but she is surrounded by her loved ones.

“Ami update: She is not in the hospital, however chemotherapy / radiation has taken its toll on her, and she is not well enough to start filming yet. Filming has been delayed. They are still in CA except for Noah and Rhain/Ruth. They were spotted in Idaho of all places,” the non-fan Facebook page posted on Monday morning.

Ami has had a pretty tough time over the past several months and rumors that her cancer has progressed has caused fans to wonder if she was going to be able to pull through. However, despite rumors that Ami has already passed away, it sounds like she is still fighting.

Ami’s kids have been staying close to their mom and some — like Rain — have been fairly active on social media. The whole family is trying their best to stay as positive as possible during this challenging time.

The wait is finally over! #AlaskanBushPeople is back TONIGHT at 9/8c on @discoverychannel A post shared by Alaskan Bush People (@alaskanbushppl) on Nov 11, 2015 at 2:03pm PST

As far as filming goes, the family has not been seen with a camera crew in tow, which does suggest that the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed page is right about production being delayed. After the Brown family wrapped Season 7, many fans wondered if the show would go on, given Ami’s health. Sources have said that the family is focused on Ami right now and that they won’t film until she improves — or passes away. A couple of weeks later, there were reports that filming was going to start up again soon. And now, it sounds like the family has decided that filming isn’t the best thing to do right now.

There have not been any official updates on Ami Brown’s health from the Brown family or from The Discovery Channel.

[Featured Image by Discovery]