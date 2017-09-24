Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for Poldark Season 3 Episode 1.

The premiere of Poldark Season 3 on PBS is almost here. So what can you expect from the first episode of the new season? The exact answer is a wedding, a baby, and a family reunion. Just don’t expect it all to happen in that particular order.

The introduction of new characters and the disappearance of a Season 1 cast member are just a few of the eventful happenings set to transpire on the highly anticipated premiere of the popular series. It has been roughly a year since Season 2 wrapped on PBS Masterpiece, and the wait for Season 3 has been agonizing for fans of the series.

The good news is that the first episode of Season 3 will be nearly two hours long. That’s because PBS is airing the first two episodes that aired in the U.K. on ITV as a single episode. You can also tune in at 8 p.m. EST for a special titled Poldark Revealed, which gives fans an inside look at the world of the series.

So what’s in store for your favorite characters in Episode 1?

The second season of Poldark ended on a rather gloomy note as power couple Ross (Aidan Turner) and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) faced their toughest obstacle yet: the aftermath of Ross’ betrayal. In Episode 8, Ross gave into his long-simmering passion for his former fiancée, Elizabeth (Heida Reed).

The repercussions of that encounter had only just begun to surface when the season ended. Despite Ross convincing Demelza to give their marriage a second chance in the Season 2 finale, they had yet to work through all of their issues together.

The ramifications of Ross’ night with Elizabeth will carry into Season 3, as well. Look no further than the season premiere’s synopsis for proof of that. PBS’ official synopsis for Episode 1 is as follows.

“George has everything going for him: Elizabeth, an heir, the Poldark lands, his own church. Meanwhile, Demelza’s brothers, Sam and Drake, take up preaching. After Caroline and Dwight elope, Dwight vanishes.”

Let’s dig into what will happen with each of Poldark’s major players in the season premiere.

George is on the upswing

As the synopsis points out, George (Jack Farthing) is on a huge winning streak when Season 3 begins. He has everything he has ever wanted. Or at least, he thinks he does. A victorious George is still a dangerous George.

He has everything that he wants, but is it really enough? A new position could make George more powerful than he has ever been. Will it seal his happiness, or create more problems between him and Ross, in the future? If George’s new job does not cause tension between the rivals, the potential paternity of Elizabeth’s baby, definitely will.

Demelza’s family reunion

Demelza’s family life has been shrouded in a bit of mystery over the course of Poldark’s previous seasons. In Season 1, her father and brothers came to take her back home and away from Ross. When their efforts failed, they left.

Her father later resurfaced, saying he had remarried, undergone a religious conversion, and was a changed man. He has come to visit Demelza periodically since then, and Demelza considered accepting her father’s invitation to return home with her and Ross’ son, Jeremy, following Ross’ night with Elizabeth in Season 2.

In Season 3, Demelza’s family will be coming to her. Her brothers, Sam (Tom York) and Drake (Harry Richardson), arrive in Episode 1, and they will most definitely stir up their own drama as the season continues. The trailer for Season 3 hinted of a budding romance between Drake and Elizabeth’s cousin Morwenna (Ellise Chappell), which will undoubtedly be met with controversy.

Dwight and Caroline

One of the major new romances of Season 2 took place between doctor Dwight Enys (Luke Norris) and heiress Caroline Penvenen (Gabriella Wilde). It took an entire season of push-and-pull plot twists for them to finally reunite in the Season 2 finale.

According to the synopsis, Dwight and Caroline will elope and Dwight will disappear shortly afterward. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the latter plot is related to Dwight’s military service.

It appears that Dwight and Caroline will play a rather large role in the season premiere. In promotional pictures for Episode 1, Caroline can be seen accompanying Demelza and Ross to a fancy soiree, while Dwight is shown on a horse wearing his full military regalia. That lastly mentioned picture can be seen above.

Find out how Caroline, Dwight, Ross, and Demelza handle the trials and tribulations of Season 3 when it premieres on Sunday, October 1 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS Masterpiece.

[Featured Image by Adrian Rogers/Mammoth Screen for BBC and MASTERPIECE]