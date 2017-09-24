‘MAFS’ Alum Jamie Otis Gives One Month Update On Daughter And Herself

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis gave birth to her daughter Henley Grace Hehner just over a month ago, and she is loving every minute of motherhood. Henley turned one month old on September 22, and Jamie is making sure to keep all her devoted followers updated on all of Henley’s stats and accomplishments. Jamie and Doug Hehner are showing the world what amazing parents they are and how much they both are relishing each and every blessed moment with Henley.

Jamie took to Facebook to share all the latest news on Henley. Otis said Henley is in the 90th percentile for height & 80th for weight. She is growing well and fast, weighing in now at just over 10 pounds and is 22 inches long. Like every baby, Henley loves to eat and sleep and fill her diapers! Jamie also shared that Henley is not much for tummy time, but is holding her head up and making eye contact with her mommy and daddy. Otis boasts about how excited she is to watch her daughter grow and develop. Jamie says, “Henley Grace Hehner, you’re momma’s BIG girl! I fall more & more in love with you every day!”

Two days old & she already has her daddy's sense of humor. ☺️???? #throwback #newborn #mommysgirl A post shared by Jamie Otis (@jamienotis) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Along with sharing Henley’s milestones, Jamie also shared her thoughts on motherhood and her postpartum state. Otis took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her daughter and sporting a bra and hospital issued undies. Jamie goes on to say that being postpartum is painful in many way, but so worth it. She says even being a labor and delivery nurse she never quite knew what to expect and cannot imagine how the recovery feels with a c-section.

Jamie says having a baby is a total life changer. Otis goes on to say while one can get ready for their new addition they are not truly fully prepared for what changes are to come. Jamie says she has learned how to function on less sleep. Otis also says the best thing she has learned is how much love she has inside of her not just for Henley, but also for Doug. Jamie said, “I never knew I could love this much.”

Jamie also pointed out that she knows she is not back to her normal body size and says she does not care at all. Otis says she is just focusing on staying healthy while she is nursing her baby.

The very first outfit I ever bought my daughter. I think she loves it. …Is it too early to get her a softball glove & bat bag? ⚾️ #daddysgirl #daddyslittlegirl @henleygracehehner A post shared by Doug Hehner (@doughehner) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Jamie is not the only one gushing over how perfect life is with Henley. Doug has also taken to Instagram to share his sentiments about his daughter. Doug has shared numerous photos of himself with Henley, including one where he says she is wearing the very first outfit he bought her. He goes on to ask if it’s too early to buy her a softball glove and bat bag.

Jamie and Doug are loving parenthood and spending time with their daughter Henley. Stay tuned for more updates from the Hehners as they continue their journey with their daughter.

